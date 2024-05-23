Michigan dairy worker diagnosed with bird flu, second case in U.S.





A Michigan dairy worker has been diagnosed with bird flu, the second human case linked to an outbreak in dairy cows in the United States.

The worker had been in contact with cows on a farm containing infected animals. He had mild eye symptoms and recovered, U.S. and Michigan health officials said in announcing the case Wednesday.

A nasal swab taken from the person tested negative for the virus, but an eye swab taken Tuesday tested positive for avian flu, indicating an eye infection, officials with the state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said -United.

The worker developed a gritty feeling in his eyes earlier this month, but it was a very mild case, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical director. He was not treated with oseltamivir, a drug recommended to treat avian flu, she said.

The risk to the public remains low, but farmworkers exposed to infected animals are at higher risk, health officials said. They said these workers should be offered protective equipment, especially for the eyes.

Health officials say they don't know if the Michigan farm worker wore protective eyewear, but an investigation is continuing.

In late March, a Texas farmworker was diagnosed with what officials called the world's first known case of a person catching this version of bird flu from a mammal. This patient only reported ocular inflammation and recovered.

Since 2020, the avian flu virus has spread among more animal species, including dogs, cats, skunks, bears and even seals and porpoises, in many countries.

The detection in U.S. livestock earlier this year was an unexpected twist that raised questions about food safety and whether the virus would begin to spread among humans.

This has not happened, although there has been a steady increase in reported infections in cows. As of Wednesday, the virus had been confirmed in 51 dairy herds in nine states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Fifteen of the herds were in Michigan.

Dr. Nirav Shah of the CDC said the case was not unexpected and that other infections could be diagnosed in people working near infected cows.

US authorities said they had tested 40 people since the first bovine cases were discovered in late March. Michigan has tested 35, Bagdasarian told The Associated Press in an interview.

Shah praised Michigan officials for actively monitoring farmworkers. He said health officials text workers exposed to infected cows daily asking about possible symptoms, and those efforts helped officials catch this infection. He said no other workers had reported symptoms.

That's encouraging news, said Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota who has studied avian flu for decades. There are so far no signs that the virus causes flu-like illness or is spreading among humans.

If we had four or five people seriously ill with respiratory illness, we would take notice, he said.

The virus has been detected at high levels in raw milk from infected cows, but government officials say pasteurized products sold in grocery stores are safe because heat treatment has been confirmed to kill the virus.

This new case marks the third time someone in the United States has been diagnosed with what is known as the H5N1 type A virus. In 2022, an inmate in a work program caught it while killing birds infected on a poultry farm in Montrose County, Colorado. His only symptom was fatigue and he recovered. This was before the virus appeared in cows.

