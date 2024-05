What Sunak needs to know to vote on July 4 – POLITICO

Labor will want to focus on Truss's tenure, which sparked market turmoil and drove up mortgage prices. This is a sign that the Conservatives have lost confidence in their ability to manage the economy. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves often flaunts her credentials as a former Bank of England economist, but the party has been reluctant to commit to big spending.

The two parties agreed to support Ukraine, but the Conservatives committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defense within 10 years. Labor has not set a date and is instead keen to do so “as soon as resources allow”. Labor also moved to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war and said Britain had a “legal obligation” to support the International Criminal Court's decision to seek an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “It’s really not helpful.”

Sunak's five priorities, outlined early last year, include ending small boat crossings of the English Channel and using Rwanda as a third country for deportations and deterrence. Meanwhile, one of Labour's first pledges was to scrap the Rwanda scheme and replace it with a Border Security Command. The Conservatives will be keen to highlight these divisions and propose a strong approach to immigration.

What are the current laws and officials?

The National Assembly will not be dissolved for several days. This is because the law will not be completed or come into effect during the 'wash-up period' during which the current bill requires agreement between the parties on what will be included in the bill.

But while elections are underway, the country still needs to run. Civil servants exist for day-to-day administration, but government activities are restricted (under rules known as “purdah”) to ensure that public funds are not used to support the ruling party and maintain fairness. The Institute for Government provides an insightful guide to how the country keeps going.

When will I know the results?

Britain's all-time highest-vote electoral system means that the candidate with the most votes across 650 constituencies wins, meaning 326 is the magic number for an overall majority.

Results are calculated overnight, so unless parliament is hung (where no party wins a majority), the future government and the next occupant of Downing Street will be clear by dawn on 5 July.

Fasten your seat belt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-july-general-election-rishi-sunak-tories-labour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos