UK weather: Further heavy rain could pose risk to lives after landslide death | uk news





Further heavy rains could endanger lives and disrupt travel, the Met Office warned, after a landslide killed one person on Wednesday.

Heavy rain will continue across the UK on Thursday as yellow and amber warnings for rain remain in place across the country.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “North Yorkshire’s average monthly rainfall for May is 57.5mm, which is almost a month’s worth of rainfall today.”

North Yorkshire Police said one person was killed in a landslide at Carlton-in-Cleveland at around 1.15pm.

“It has been confirmed that one person unfortunately died as a result of this incident,” the police said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with their families and friends at this difficult time.”

The Met Office said yesterday that the region had had rain for almost a month, with 41.6mm of rain falling in the past 24 hours in the town of Loftus, 20 miles away.

Image: Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Carlisle in Cumbria experienced the worst rainfall, with 65.6mm of rain falling in the last 24 hours.

Mr Partridge said there was still a long way to go until the rain stopped and showers were expected to continue in the area until Thursday evening.

A yellow alert has been issued for North Wales and the North West of England, including Manchester and Liverpool, until noon on Thursday.

A yellow rain warning is in place for northern England, the Midlands and north and central Wales until noon, while a yellow rain warning is in place for southern and eastern Scotland until 6pm and the north until 10am.

The Environment Agency has issued around 20 flood warnings indicating that flooding is expected, and 116 flood warnings indicating the possibility of flooding across the UK.

The Met Office warned of the potential for fast-moving water or deep flooding that could pose a risk to life.

Continued rainfall may cause delays and cancellations of public transportation services, make driving difficult and cause power outages.

Mr Partridge advised: “It may not seem that bad when you leave the house, but once you get out of the house it can get a lot heavier, so the best thing to do is plan your trip. If you don't need to go home, the best advice is to try to avoid it.

“Please keep an eye on local warnings from the Environment Agency, which are just as important as ours.”

He added that the forecast for the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend was “uncertain” but the weather appeared to be “getting better”.

