Britain's torrential rains have wreaked havoc this week, with the Met Office warning the worst is yet to come.

Forecasters have issued an amber warning for rain across northern Wales and north-west England, including Manchester and Liverpool, between noon on Wednesday and the same time on Thursday.

Fast-flowing or deep flooding is likely, with some communities cut off and experiencing power outages and travel disruptions, the weather service said.

A yellow warning for rain also applies to parts of northern England, the Midlands and north and central Wales until 6am on Thursday, while another rain warning is in place for southern and eastern Scotland from noon on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday.

Lightning is expected to hit much of the south coast, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for north Wales and north-west England, including Manchester and Liverpool, between 12pm Tuesday and 12pm Wednesday (Method Office).

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said heavy rain had fallen overnight on Wednesday across parts of north-west and south Scotland, as well as the Midlands, East Anglia and the Home Counties.

The wettest area was Drayton Parslow in Buckinghamshire, which recorded 68.8mm in the last 24 hours. It rains every day for almost a month. For comparison, most other regions averaged half a month of rain during the same period.

But the worst is yet to come. Heavy rain is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours, especially in northern Wales and north-west England. Minor flooding is possible in parts of north Wales until midday on Thursday.

Many areas could see 30 to 40 mm of rain, while some areas could see 60 to 80 mm of rain. Some high-altitude areas are unlikely to see up to 150mm, forecasters said.

It comes after top climate scientists warned that human-induced climate change would lead to increased heavy rain and rainfall across the UK and Ireland, with the region set to face wetter weather in the future.

Lightning is likely to occur across much of the south coast, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday (Method Office).

Global warming has led to 20% more rainfall during storms across the UK and Ireland between October 2023 and March 2024, according to a World Weather Attribution study.

The UK and Ireland experienced 13-14 severe storms in 2023-24, killing 13 people and causing widespread damage in both countries. The likelihood of similar heavy rain in the future will be 10 times higher.

The Met Office said southern England recorded the wettest February in its time series since 1836, with many parts of the region recording well more than double the average rainfall for the month.

Meanwhile, East Anglia experienced the warmest and wettest February ever with an average monthly rainfall of 106.4mm, exceeding the previous record of 95.2mm set in 1916, and the average temperature also surpassed the previous record of 8.2℃. In 1990 it was set at 7.6C.

The UK as a whole had the second warmest February temperature, with an average temperature of 6.3 degrees. This is behind the record of 6.8C set in 1998.

