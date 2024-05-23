Biden officials debate letting Ukraine fire US weapons at Russia





Since the first US shipments of sophisticated weapons to Ukraine, President Biden has never wavered on a ban: President Volodymyr Zelensky had to agree never to fire them on Russian territory, insisting that doing so would violate Mr. Biden's mandate to avoid a Third World War.

But the consensus around this policy is fraying. Powered by the State Department, there is now a vigorous debate within the administration about easing the ban allowing Ukrainians to strike missile and artillery launch sites just across the way from the Russian border, targets that Mr. Zelensky said have enabled Moscow to make recent territorial gains.

The proposal, pushed by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken after a sobering visit to kyiv last week, is still in the formation stage, and it is unclear how many of his colleagues in M. .Biden signed. It has not yet been formally presented to the president, who is traditionally the more cautious one, officials said.

State Department spokesman Matthew A. Miller declined to comment on internal deliberations on Ukraine policy, including Mr. Blinkens' report after his return from kyiv.

But officials involved in the deliberations said Mr. Blinkens' position had changed because the Russians had opened a new front in the war, with devastating results. Moscow's forces placed weapons just across Ukraine's northeastern border and aimed them at Kharkiv, knowing that the Ukrainians could only use non-U.S. drones and other weapons to target them in response.

In an interview with The New York Times this week, Mr. Zelensky said the inability to fire U.S. missiles and other weapons at military targets in Russia gave Moscow a huge advantage.

For months, Mr. Zelensky has increased attacks on Russian ships, oil installations and power plants, but he has done so largely with Ukrainian-made drones, which lack the power and speed of American weapons. . And increasingly, the Russians are shooting down or misplacing Ukrainian drones and missiles, thanks to improving electronic warfare techniques.

Now, pressure is growing on the United States to help Ukraine target Russian military sites, even as Washington wants to maintain its ban on attacking Russian oil refineries and other infrastructure with weapons supplied by the United States. Britain, usually siding with Washington on war strategy, has quietly lifted its own restrictions, so its Storm Shadow cruise systems can be used to target Russia more widely.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, a former prime minister, said during a visit to kyiv before Mr Blinkens that Ukraine had absolutely the right to retaliate against Russia.

The United States is now considering training Ukrainian troops inside the country, rather than sending them to a training ground in Germany. That would require sending U.S. military personnel to Ukraine, something Mr. Biden has so far banned. This raises the question of how the United States would react if the trainers, who would likely be based near the western city of Lviv, were attacked. The Russians have periodically targeted Lviv, although it is far from the main combat zones.

Another sign of change has emerged in recent days. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, repeating the administration's usual position that we expect them to continue to use the weapons we have provided on targets within the Ukraine, appeared to suggest that there could be exceptions for Russian aircraft operating within the security of Ukraine. Russian territory, just across the border, allowing pilots to drop glide bombs towards eastern Ukraine.

The air dynamics are a little different, Mr. Austin admitted, but he had difficulty articulating the new normal. And so, but again, I don't want to speculate on any engagement here on the podium, so.

When a reporter then asked whether such air operations by the Russians were prohibited or not? Mr. Austin did not respond.

The Russians are accustomed to such debates, and they have not been subtle in playing on American concerns about an escalation of the war.

This week, they began very public exercises with units believed to be involved in the use of tactical nuclear weapons, the type that would be used against Ukrainian troops. Russian media said it was a response to provocative statements and threats by Western officials against Russia.

But the administration appears less sensitive to such threats than it did at the start of the war, or in October 2022, when there were fears that Russia, its forces failing, could use these weapons against targets Ukrainian military. In that incident, some administration officials, listening to conversations between Russian officers, feared there was a 50 percent chance that a nuclear weapon could be detonated.

Current exercises, on the other hand, are considered bragging and muscle flexing.

In a notable departure from the administration's public position, Victoria Nuland, who left her post as the State Department's third-ranking official this spring, is now arguing publicly that the administration must abandon its ban on using its weapons against targets. in Russia.

I think if the attacks are coming directly from Russia, those bases should be fair game, she said on ABC This Week on Sunday.

I think it's time to do it because Russia has obviously escalated this war, she added, emphasizing that the Russian attack on Kharkiv is an effort to decimate it without ever having to set foot on field. So I think it's time to help the Ukrainians more to hit those bases in Russia.

Ms. Nuland was always part of a much more hawkish camp within the administration, and her view was in the minority. But over time, she has won more and more debates over whether to send more sophisticated missiles and artillery systems to Ukraine, and each time Mr. Biden has conceded, the worst fears that he had regarding an escalation did not materialize.

In his interview with The Times, Mr. Zelensky dismissed fears of escalation, saying that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin had already escalated the war. And he thought it was unlikely that Mr. Putin would ever follow through on his threat to use nuclear weapons.

Mr. Biden and some of his aides are clearly not convinced. Over the past year, they have said they believe there is a red line that could trigger a harsher response from Mr. Putin. They just don't know exactly where it is, or what the reaction might be.

Privately with Mr. Blinken last week and in his interview with The Times, Mr. Zelensky said that at this desperate stage of the war, it was essential to let him use American weapons against Russian military units.

This is part of our defense, Mr. Zelensky told the Times. How can we protect ourselves from these attacks? It's the only way.

