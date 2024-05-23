



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street in London, England, May 22, 2024.

Holly Adams | Reuters

LONDON British Chancellor Rishi Sunak called for a general election on July 4 after economic data on Wednesday showed inflation falling near the Bank of England's 2% target.

“Earlier today I spoke to His Majesty the King to request that Parliament be dissolved. The King has granted this request and we will have a general election on July 4.” Speaking at a press conference outside Downing Street, Sunak said:

UK inflation fell to 2.3% in April, according to data from the Office for National Statistics early Wednesday.

Sunak's ruling Conservative party had been hoping for signs of improving economic conditions as it lagged in opinion polls ahead of the general election.

“Economic security is the foundation of our future success,” Sunak said. “And thanks to the sacrifices of all of us and your hard work, we have reached two important milestones in providing stability.”

He was confident that the British economy was now growing faster than anyone expected.

“Uncertain times require clear planning and bold action,” Sunak said, referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine. “I am guided to do what is right for my country, not what is easy.”

Sunak, who will serve as prime minister from October 2022, pledged to win the trust of the British people.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, told

Focus on the UK economy

“We have tackled inflation, brought debt under control, cut workers’ taxes, raised the state pension to £900, reduced taxes on investment and seized the Brexit opportunity to make this country one of the best places in the world for business growth. We have funded our NHS in record amounts and ensured that we can train the doctors and nurses we need for decades to come,” Sunak said.

Rival Labor leader Keir Starmer circulated a campaign video on social media platform X urging poll-goers to vote for his party. The party pledged to “prioritize economic security and serve working people as we move our country forward.” Everything we do.”

The UK economy is showing signs of recovery due to high inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial impact of leaving the European Union (EU), and rising energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more CNBC political coverage

Vietnam entered a shallow recession in the second half of last year, and recent figures show slight growth in early 2024.

“With growth recovering faster than expected, the UK economy is moving closer to a soft landing following a mild technical recession in 2023,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, raising its forecast for the UK economy to grow by 0.7% this year. GDP growth in 2024 was 0.5%, a departure from previous projections.

Nonetheless, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) earlier this month pointed out that Britain's “sluggish” growth would result in the country having the worst economic performance of all advanced economies next year.

Jenni Reid contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/22/uk-pm-rishi-sunak-calls-for-july-4-general-election-sky-news-reports.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos