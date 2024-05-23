US elevates security ties with Kenya during state visit





The White House

The United States will designate Kenya as its first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, the White House announced as President Joe Biden hosted President William Ruto for a state visit on Thursday. This important strategic decision marks the shift of U.S. security cooperation to East Africa just as U.S. troops prepare to leave Niger, leaving a void that Russian forces have begun to fill.

This designation gives non-members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization access to the military and financial benefits enjoyed by NATO members, but without the mutual defense agreement that unites NATO. A senior administration official told reporters Wednesday that Biden would notify Congress of the designation, which takes 30 days to take effect.

The official said the move was meant to “elevate and really recognize that Kenya is already a global partner of ours.”

Meanwhile, Ruto and Biden are using their day-long deliberations to hammer out Kenya's plan to send 1,000 security agents to the fragile and chaotic Caribbean nation of Haiti. The initiative, for which the United States has pledged $300 million in support, faces serious political and legal challenges in Kenya. The mission was also delayed when armed Haitian gangs took control while the country's leader, Ariel Henry, was visiting Kenya in March. Henry resigned in April and did not return to the island.

The official said Ruto would meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the mission, but promised no progress.

“This is definitely an area of ​​ongoing collaboration,” the official said.

And the White House also launched a number of security-related agreements on Thursday, which include training opportunities and military exercises, refugee management assistance, U.S. investments in Kenya's security sector, counterterrorism efforts, including increased information sharing and, above all, 16 helicopters and 150 armored vehicles.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Kenyan President William Ruto shake hands as they meet with business leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2024.

Candy bombs

Washington has also committed millions of dollars to a number of efforts it considers essential to development. These include areas such as democracy, health, education, arts and culture, climate management, trade, technology, and the one item Ruto declared to be his main priority during his four-day visit to the United States: working to restructure debt-burdened African nations to a high level. the world's largest creditor, China.

But the long list of American commitments did not include the road, bridge and railway projects that African leaders have long claimed they need to cope with the population explosion. For those, they look to China's sweeping Belt and Road initiative, which sees the African continent as the biggest beneficiary of its massive trillion-dollar global project.

Analysts say this represents Africa's new position as its young democracies mature, less than a century after their liberation from colonialism: in a world of competition among the world's great powers, they want to be somewhere between the two.

“I think many U.S. officials see this as a zero-sum game in this kind of great power competition for influence,” said Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow in the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. . “African countries don't see it that way. They actually see the benefit of being able to partner with China on trade, with Russia on security, and with Washington on development, and they don't see any inconsistency in this approach.”

“And I think unless Washington is much more comfortable with the idea of ​​their special relationships becoming partnerships with other countries, I think it will be very difficult for Washington to really chart the course. way forward with many of these countries,” he added.

This is the first state visit to the White House by an African leader in nearly 16 years, and that significance was not lost on first lady Jill Biden, who ahead of her sixth state dinner , spoke of a pavilion with a glass ceiling located under the stars. of a gospel choir and shag rugs and “the glow of candles in a space saturated with warm pinks and reds.”

White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford recounted a menu featuring chilled green tomato soup, garnished with sweet onions and drizzled with white balsamic vinegar and fine California olive oil, poached lobster in butter and seasonal bonuses reminiscent of the American summer. She lavished words on the bed of kale, roasted corn and mash, roasted turnips, sweet potatoes and squash, but touched briefly on the one item that is considered the mark of a good feast Kenyan:

“Red meat,” she said.

Specifically, she said, it's marinated and smoked short ribs, perched atop the farmers' market produce.

But it was the anonymous administration official who teased the star who could eclipse all others on this glittering evening: the first and only U.S. president of Kenyan ancestry.

When a reporter asked him if former President Barack Obama, born to a Kenyan father and an American mother, would attend the lavish dinner, the official hesitated.

“I’m going to come back to a quote from another former president, President Trump,” the official finally responded. And then: “We’ll see what happens.”

