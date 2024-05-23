



Nigel Farage has dealt a blow to his Reform Party on the first day of the campaign by saying he will not run in the UK general election.

Farage announced Thursday that he would not run for the party he once led, ending weeks of speculation that he would attempt to enter parliament for an eighth term.

The former Ukip leader made the announcement X hours before Reform leader Richard Tice launched the party's general election campaign at a press conference in London.

Farage tweeted: I have been wondering for a long time whether I should run in the upcoming general election. As Honorary Chairman of Reform UK, I fully support Richard Tice's leadership and urge voters to trust him and Lee Anderson. [the partys sole MP]. We will do our best to help you with your campaign, but now is not the time to go any further.

He added that he would like to campaign freely in the US presidential election later this year. Although the general election is important, this primary election held in the United States on November 5th has great significance around the world.

Farage is Britain's most popular politician, according to YouGov, and many on the reform wing had hoped he would step up his campaign and run for the seat, taking more votes away from the Conservatives.

A poll by Savanta on Thursday showed he was particularly popular among Tory voters, about a third of whom said they were disappointed he did not run. Meanwhile, a YouGov poll for the Progressive Policy Institute found that the reforms doubled voter turnout among working-class Britons, from seven points in 2019 to 14 points now.

One reform activist said: He basically made people wait for a long time and now it looks like he's taking a risk for the future.

One of the party candidates said: Who knows what his true motivations are? What I do know is that British Reform cannot rely on the charisma of one man to become a relevant force in British politics in the long term.

Tice dismissed any suggestions he might be disappointed with Farage's decision, he told reporters at the launch of the campaign. Nigel never said he would stand up. We're excited to have him help our campaign over the next six weeks. It was the first time he had been able to do something like that. [Im] I was thrilled about it.

Tice also confirmed that Farage would be excluded from presenting on his GB News show during the campaign.

Tice said on Thursday that Reform plans to run for 630 seats across England, Scotland and Wales and is currently vetting around 130 candidates to see if it can do so.

The party has had problems in the past, including dropping several candidates for supporting extreme views, mainly online. Tice said the party has improved its vetting process but predicted there will still be more problems.

An audit is like an MOT, he said. If you own a car, the MOT is valid from the day the car is put into operation. However, if you have a collision the next day, your MOT will no longer be valid.

Reform is ultimately owned by Farage, but campaign and corporate filings show it was largely funded by Tice, who has contributed about 80% of the declared funds in loans and donations since he took office in 2021.

Tice told this month's audience that running an effective ground campaign won't be easy. It said the reforms would cost less than $1.5 million a year, compared with the $35 million allowed to each party nationally and what the Conservatives and Labor were likely to spend in 2019. One year until the election.

Thais said about 450 candidates have been fielded in the general election so far. Reform contested only 323 seats in the most recent parliamentary elections.

