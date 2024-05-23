Britain accuses politicians of complicity in Israeli war crimes | Israel-Palestine Conflict News





LONDON, United Kingdom A new criminal complaint has been lodged with the Metropolitan Police alleging that British government officials conspired to aid and promote deliberate starvation in Palestine.

This supplements an existing complaint issued by the International Center for Justice in Palestine (ICJP) in January, which claimed that British politicians were criminally responsible for their involvement in alleged Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The new complaint, filed by the ICJP on May 17, names 22 individuals, including five senior British ministers.

The ICJP, an independent organization of lawyers, politicians and academics who support Palestinian rights, filed the 60-page complaint along with 800 additional pages of evidence collected from 19 medical professionals who have worked in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. I did. .

This is one of the most comprehensive complaints submitted to Scotland Yard to date in relation to Israel's genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed more than 35,000 Palestinians.

Israel's latest and deadliest Strip War began after Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the Gaza Strip, launched an attack on southern Israel. The Hamas-led attack dramatically escalated the historic Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The attack left 1,139 people dead and dozens taken prisoner.

Intentionally causing great suffering

The complaint alleges that five British government ministers were complicit in Israel's alleged war crimes by aiding and abetting them through military support and moral encouragement.

The names of politicians included in the complaint will be kept confidential so the Metropolitan Police can review the evidence. The complaints also include Israeli politicians and soldiers, as well as British civilians fighting for the Israeli army.

The latest complaint says Israel is intentionally causing great suffering and using starvation as a weapon of war.

Both are war crimes under British law and international law, including the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions.

The Metropolitan Police told Al Jazeera in a statement that specialist officers were assessing the criminal charges as part of a scoping investigation to determine whether further action or a formal investigation would take place.

If police decide to open a formal criminal investigation, they can arrest and charge alleged perpetrators.

The ICJP complaint contains extensive evidence with damning details of how Israel's blockade of Gaza and delays in allowing medicine, fuel, food and water into the Strip have caused terrible harm and suffering.

One doctor reported that up to 90% of his patients looked very thin and emaciated, while another reported cases of babies who were so malnourished that they did not even have the energy to cry.

Many doctors have reported severe shortages of painkillers, such as morphine and ketamine, used to treat injured patients or during surgery.

An 11-year-old girl with non-survivable burns all over her body was left without painkillers at the last minute due to a lack of medication. In another case, there were no painkillers to help a 7-year-old child with blast-related injuries, so doctors had to sing to him as the only means of comfort.

Tayab Ali, Director of the ICJP and Head of International Law at Bindmans LLP, said: Collusion comes in many forms, including providing political cover, facilitating criminal activity and supplying weapons.

“We plan to ensure that war crimes charges against suspected Israeli war criminals and those who enabled them are prosecuted at the ICC, in the UK or around the world,” he added.

The British government has been a staunch supporter of Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, from supplying weapons to expressing support. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Israel had the right to defend its security but called for a humanitarian cutoff to allow aid to Gaza.

When asked to comment on the ICJP criminal complaint, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement: As the Foreign Minister said, Israel is committed to acting within the IHL. [international humanitarian law] And while we have the ability to do so, we are also deeply concerned about the impact on civilians in Gaza. We carefully review advice on Israel's capabilities and commitment to IHL and act on that advice.

