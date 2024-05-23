We cannot exclude a hard landing in the United States, stagflation being the worst scenario





JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon says a US “hard landing” cannot be ruled out.

Asked by CNBC's Sri Jegarajah about the prospect of a hard landing, Dimon replied: “Could we actually see one?” Of course, how could anyone reading history say there's no chance?

The CEO was speaking at JPMorgan's Global China Summit in Shanghai.

Dimon said the worst outcome for the U.S. economy would be a “stagflation” scenario, in which inflation continues to rise, but growth slows amid high unemployment.

“I look at the spectrum of outcomes and again, the worst outcome for all of us is what you call stagflation, rising rates, recession. That means corporate profits are going to go down and we'll get through all of this “I mean, the world survived this, but I just think the chances are higher than other people think.”

However, Dimon said “the consumer is still in good shape” even if the economy enters a recession.

He pointed to the unemployment rate, which has been below 4% for about two years, adding that wages, property prices and stock prices have increased.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill September 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

That said, Dimon stressed that consumer confidence levels are low. “It seems to be mostly due to inflation. … The extra money from Covid has gone down. It's still there, you know, at the bottom 50% level, it's kind of gone. So, I'm going to call it normal.” , Not bad.”

Minutes of the Fed's May meeting released Wednesday show policymakers increasingly concerned about inflation, with members of the Federal Open Market Committee indicating they lacked confidence to ease monetary policy and reduce rates.

Schedule of Fed cuts

Dimon said interest rates could still rise “a little bit.”

“I think inflation is more stubborn than people think. I think the chances are higher than others think, mainly because the huge amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus is still in the system, and perhaps continues to generate some of that liquidity.”

Is the world prepared for higher inflation? “Not really,” he warned.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, about half of traders surveyed expect a 25 basis point cut by September. The Fed has planned three-quarter percentage cuts throughout 2024, but only if the market allows.

Asked about the outlook and timing of rate cuts, Dimon said that while market expectations “are pretty good, they're not always right.”

“The world said [inflation] was going to stay at 2% throughout this time. Then he says it will increase to 6%, then to four. … It happened 100% almost every time. Why do you think this time is the right one? »

JPMorgan uses the implied curve to estimate interest rates, he said, adding: “I know it will be wrong.

“So just because it says X doesn't mean it's true. It's always wrong. You go back to any inflection point in the economy, and people were thinking they were completely wrong two years later,” he said.

