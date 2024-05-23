Why did the UK stock market hit an all-time high?





The UK stock market rally has surprised many in recent weeks, with the FTSE 100 and Morningstar UK indices hitting record highs. A variety of factors are driving the rise, including an improving economy, a revival in M&A activity and falling inflation.

Here we talk to UK fund managers and look at the key stocks behind the recovery.

Which stocks led the UK bull market?

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR) has been the main driver of FTSE gains over the past six months.

The industrials sector standout's shares have risen 82.03% in the period to a record high of 432.4p and are currently ahead of Morningstar analysts' fair value estimate of 380p. Aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has been able to capitalize on the post-pandemic travel and transportation boom.

London-based Chilean copper mining company Antofagasta (ANTO) came in a close second, with its shares rising 61.06% over the same period. This is as the company continues to benefit from copper prices rising from a low of £14.17 to a current high of £22.73.

British banking stalwart NatWest Group (NWG), which hasn't exactly been highlighted by flashy news headlines in 2023, has also helped boost the FTSE 100, with the company's share price up 55.04% over the past six months. The current price is 316.60p, which is somewhat higher than Morningstar analysts' fair value estimate of 280p. As banks benefit from higher interest rates, the idea that rates will remain “higher for longer” has benefited consumers and UK banks, which benefit from rising mortgage debt costs.

Housebuilders have also risen this year as economic conditions improve and developers anticipate potential changes in the government that could see interest rates cut and planning rules eased. Shares in developer giant Persimmon (PSN) are up 15% in the past six months as sentiment improves.

A sustainable shift towards UK equities?

Abby Glennie, vice-chairman of small businesses at abrdn, lead manager of the abrdn UK Mid-Cap Equity fund and co-manager of abrdn UK Smaller Companies, believes the FTSE's gains reflect global sentiment shifting in favor of the UK.

“Flows into the UK market and UK sector have improved,” she says.

“Many fund manager surveys have shown that the UK has returned to being the most preferred incremental area. People say the UK is now a place where they can park their money, whereas allocation levels used to be very low.”

As inflation persists and markets postpone the timing of interest rate cuts, she says the positive sentiment about the U.S. economy is starting to ease. This is another factor causing investors to reconsider their investment case for UK public markets.

“One of the negatives that the UK has found in recent years is that it has not had as large an exposure to AI as the US market. However, we are now at a good point in the cycle where a significant amount of industry and domestic cyclical share prices are falling. The UK market It’s elevating the whole thing,” she continues.

Why is the UK stock market rebounding?

Broad consolidation partly explains the upturn, says Laura Foll, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson and manager of Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT), Lowland Investment Company (LWI) and Janus Henderson UK Equity Income and Growth.

Now your hungry colleagues can get their hands on the “household name.”

“We are seeing acquisitions across the wider UK market and across a variety of sectors, which are increasingly becoming larger companies,” she says.

“Previously, we saw quite a few smaller companies bidding. These companies were often under the radar. But now we're seeing big name companies suddenly becoming fair game.”

One such proposed deal involves British multinational mining giant Anglo American (AAL), which recently rejected a £34 billion bid from rival BHP Group (BHP). The company's shares have risen 18.6% over the past six months as investors price in the prospect of more potential buyers joining. BHP has one more week to make its improved offer.

However, paper packaging brand DS Smith (SMDS) has agreed a £5.8 billion takeover deal with its larger US rival International Paper (IP). And in the FTSE 250, Royal Mail owner IDS (IDS) is also likely to accept a £3.5 billion takeover bid from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group.

Domestic revival of the UK stock market?

But something important has also changed. Approximately 25% of the profits of UK listed companies are generated from the UK domestic economy. Now the improvements on the field are showing up in the stock price.

“Remember: about three-quarters of our income comes from overseas,” she says.

“Here in the UK we still have 25% and the smaller the size of the market capitalization the bigger the effect. There is more exposure to the domestic economy and potentially better, I think.”

The IMF expects UK growth to reach 1.5% in 2025, more than double the 2024 growth rate. This is because real income is supported by slowing inflation and easing financial conditions.

But it's not all good news. The IMF expects long-term growth in the UK economy to remain sluggish due to low labor productivity and a lack of disease-related activity.

Additionally, the UK's latest inflation figures, while positive, suggest that the Bank of England (BoE) may delay cutting interest rates. UK consumer price inflation fell to 3.2% in March – new figures this week show – and 2.3% in April, just above the BoE's 2% target. However, services inflation remains sticky, which could trigger further caution from the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

So what can entice investors?

While all this is going on, British companies have continued to buy shares, which has provided a boost to their share prices, at least in the short term. Foll is confident that this is partly helping the rally continue amid uncertain economic news. This certainly reflects trends in the United States.

“People are frustrated with the valuation of their companies. [have] If you have excess cash, you can pay special dividends or buy back your own shares. Often stocks trade at a discount to their foreign peers,” says Foll.

“We also have a growing number of U.S. shareholders registered on the Companies Register and with a long history of benefiting from share buybacks. [They’re] “We often tell the company’s board that we want to buy back stock rather than receive a special dividend.”

How does the UK stock market compare to other markets?

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, reminds investors that despite this enthusiasm, the UK market still falls short of indices in the US, Europe and Japan, which have recently hit record highs. Over the past 20 years, U.S. stock markets have performed significantly better than European markets.

“The UK still has significant ground to make up for with its international peers to restore stability in global equity markets,” he says.

“The UK's weight in the MSCI World Index is now 4%, down from around 10% about 10 years ago. Perhaps the biggest mover that could improve the UK's situation is a decline in US stock markets.”

However, an easing in the US market could have an impact here as well.

He added, “The S&P 500 continues to show an upward trend, and in any case, there is no sign of that as any negative impact on the U.S. market could have a negative impact on sentiment here.”

Rachel Winter, partner at Killik & Co, sees more value in small and mid-cap opportunities and argues investors should not be distracted by excitement about UK large caps.

“The recent record highs in the FTSE 100 index are a sign that investors are taking advantage of the relatively cheap domestic market compared to the US,” she says.

“We see particular value in UK smaller companies, which are trading at a significant discount to their large-cap peers and could benefit from an eventual rate cut.”

For now, investors are awaiting further economic updates and the arrival of new blood in the public markets. Shein and computer company Raspberry PI are among this year's IPO hopefuls. Both strengthened hopes that Britain could restore its international standing in capital markets. And we wrote about Shein's potential rise here.

