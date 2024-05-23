Rishi Sunak has set July 4 for the UK general election. What's next? | election news





British Prime Minister Rish Sunak announced that the British general election, which must be held by January next year, will be held on July 4. Conservative party leader Sunak and other party leaders began campaigning on Thursday.

The 44-year-old prime minister made the surprise announcement in pouring rain outside his Downing Street office in London on Wednesday.

So why has he announced an election now and what happens next?

Is this a surprise announcement?

The UK's general election must be held within five years since the last general election in January 2019, when Boris Johnson led the Conservative Party to another victory, securing a majority of 80 seats in the House of Commons. The Conservative Party has been in power since 2010 as part of a coalition government that shares power with the Liberal Democrats. After the 2015 election, the Conservatives became the sole ruling party after the Liberal Democrats lost 49 of their 57 seats in parliament.

While many expected the next election to be held this autumn, Sunak surprised observers by predicting it for early July.

The Conservative Party has seen a series of new leaders emerge during turbulent times in recent years, especially since Prime Minister David Cameron resigned following the controversial Brexit referendum in 2016.

Sunak has been chancellor for less than two years, following Liz Truss' 45-day reign. Truss resigned in October 2022 amid uproar over the chancellor's mini-budget, which announced massive tax cuts and borrowing and led to financial instability. Truss beat Sunak in her leadership vote following the resignation of Boris Johnson, who became a deeply polarizing figure within her party largely as a result of her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He survived a vote of no confidence in June 2022 but resigned in July following mass resignations from the government.

In his announcement this week, Sunak claimed responsibility for Britain's improving economy as inflation fell to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

Sunak said he took office to restore economic stability above all else, citing the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

How are elections conducted?

Eligible voters across the UK who are either British citizens or Irish residents aged 18 or over on election day vote for a Member of Parliament (MP) to represent their constituency in the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament. The term of office of the British Parliament lasts up to five years. There are a total of 650 constituencies and nearly 50 million people can vote.

Each registered voter has one vote. You can vote early by mail or at your local polling place in your precinct by showing your photo ID and marking your choice on the ballot on Election Day. People can also request a proxy vote, allowing someone else to vote on their behalf if they are traveling, have a medical condition, or other circumstances that prevent them from voting in person.

Voting takes place from 7:00 AM (06:00 GMT) to 10:00 PM. Votes begin to be counted as soon as the polls close, and results are usually available by the next morning.

The party with the most seats in the House of Commons is likely to form a new government, and the Prime Minister will be that party's leader. However, the prime minister must still be formally appointed by the monarch, who will then formally invite him to form a government. The Prime Minister then appoints ministers for other departments.

By convention, general elections in the UK are always held on Thursday 4 July. Although there is no legal requirement for this, all general elections since 1935 have been held on Thursdays.

Will the British Parliament be dissolved?

yes. On Wednesday, Sunak received permission from King Charles to dissolve Parliament, which is scheduled to take place on May 30.

The proposed bill must be passed before then or it will be killed. Proposed legislation cannot be carried over to a new House reconvened after the election.

Current lawmakers plan to step down from their positions for six weeks before the election and return to their constituencies to campaign.

What happens to the government ahead of the election?

Purdah laws in the UK restrict government activity from the moment a general election is announced until a newly elected government is formed. The word purdah is of Hindustani origin and means curtain or veil.

Public officials have a duty to be politically impartial under this law. This means that central and local governments cannot make any announcements about new plans or plans that could be seen as advantageous to a particular political party. However, Purdah does not restrict the voting activities of political candidates.

According to the polls, what are the main issues?

The most pressing issue in the UK is the economy, with 49% of people polled on May 20 saying they care about the issue, according to a recent poll by YouGov, a UK public opinion and data company. This is followed by health at 44%, followed by migration and immigration. The asylum rate is 41%.

Global market and opinion research group Ipsos' April 2024 Issue Index survey results are consistent with this, with the economy being the most important concern, followed by health.

More than a third (34%) of respondents to the Ipsos survey said they believed the economy was an important issue, with 29% citing the National Health Service (NHS).

But concerns about the NHS have fallen by six percentage points since March, according to Ipsos. About 27% of respondents cited inflation as a cause for concern in the Ipsos Index, while 24% said immigration was an important issue.

Mortgage rates soared during the government of Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, whose financial reforms (many of which were later repealed) led to interest rates rising, NHS waiting lists to grow significantly and Sunak's controversial anti-immigration legislation to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. It has been announced. It only recently passed Congress after facing several legal challenges.

Does Sunak stand a chance in this election?

The Tories, Sunak's conservative party, have been in power for the past 14 years, but this election could change that. According to a comprehensive poll by Politicos, as of May 13, the main opposition Labor Party was 21 percentage points ahead of the Conservative Party. The gap has widened over the past two years, from 6 percentage points in May 2022.

In April, YouGov said its research showed Labor would win 403 seats in the upcoming general election, while the Conservatives would win 155.

Based on this, many predict that Keir Starmer (61), leader of the Labor Party, will be the next prime minister.

But Labor is under pressure and could lose support from some of its traditional base, particularly students and Muslims, over its stance on Israel's war in Gaza. An AYouGov poll commissioned by Action For Humanity in April found that 56% of the British general public and 71% of those intending to vote Labor supported a halt to arms sales to Israel. The same poll found that even more, 59%, believe Israel is violating human rights in the Gaza Strip.

Labor leader Keir Starmers appeared in a TV interview to approve of the Israeli government cutting off water and power to Gaza early in the war, a move that raised alarm among many Labor voters.

What do political leaders think of Sunak's election announcement?

After 14 years, it is time for change. Stop the chaos, turn the page, and start rebuilding. Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party Vote Labor, said this in an upbeat campaign video posted to his X page on Thursday.

change. pic.twitter.com/BHlhIkS6XW

Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 23, 2024

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also posted on X, welcoming the announcement and saying all elected members of his party would fight for a fair deal for you and your communities.

People across the UK are calling for change and this election is their chance to finally make it happen.

Every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to elect strong local advocates who will fight for a fair deal for you and your community.

Let's go out and win!

Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 22, 2024

Sunak was also criticized by Nigel Farage, former leader of the Brexit Party and former leader of the anti-immigration British Independence Party (UKIP), calling the Conservative Party's decision to start the general election ridiculous.

Rishi Sunak and his speech notes are all soaked outside No. 10.

This is the most ridiculous general election in history.

Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 22, 2024

