US sues Ticketmaster owner Live Nation





The Justice Department on Thursday sued Live Nation Entertainment, the concert giant that owns Ticketmaster, asking a court to break up the company, saying it illegally maintained a monopoly in the live entertainment industry.

In the lawsuit, joined by 29 states and the District of Columbia, the government accuses Live Nation of exploiting its sprawling empire to dominate the industry by locking venues into exclusive ticketing contracts, pressuring artists to They use its services and threaten its rivals with financial sanctions. punishment.

According to the government, these tactics have led to higher ticket prices for consumers and stifled innovation and competition across the sector. The suit asks the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to order the divestiture, at a minimum, of Ticketmaster, and to prevent Live Nation from engaging in anticompetitive practices.

It's time for fans and artists to stop paying the price of Live Nations' monopoly, Merrick B. Garland, the attorney general, said Thursday. It's time to disband Live Nation-Ticketmaster. The American people are ready for it.

The lawsuit is part of a broader campaign by U.S. regulators to check corporate power in the Internet age, putting century-old antitrust laws to the test against power big companies on consumers. The Justice Department has sued Apple and filed two lawsuits against Google, while the Federal Trade Commission has filed antitrust lawsuits against Amazon and Meta.

The Justice Department's latest lawsuit poses a direct challenge to the business of Live Nation, a colossus of the entertainment industry and a force in the lives of musicians and fans. The case, filed 14 years after the government approved Live Nations' merger with Ticketmaster, has the potential to transform the multibillion-dollar concert industry.

Live Nations' scale and reach far exceeds that of any competitor, encompassing concert promotion, ticketing, artist management and operation of hundreds of venues and festivals around the world. Live Nation has its tentacles in virtually every aspect of the live entertainment industry, the government claims in its complaint, which runs to more than 120 pages.

According to the Department of Justice, Live Nation controls approximately 60% of concert promotions at major U.S. venues and approximately 80% of primary ticketing at major concert venues.

Lawmakers, fans and competitors have accused the company of engaging in practices that hurt rivals and drive up ticket prices and fees. At a congressional hearing early last year, following a pre-sale of Taylor Swift's tour on Ticketmaster that prevented millions from purchasing tickets, senators from both parties called Live Nation a monopoly.

In its complaint, the Justice Department refers to the numerous additional fees as essentially a Ticketmaster tax that ultimately increases the price fans pay.

In response to the complaint, Live Nation denied it was a monopoly and said its breakup would not result in lower ticket prices or fees. According to the company, artists and sports teams are primarily responsible for setting ticket prices, and other business partners, like performance venues, shoulder the lion's share of surcharges.

In a statement, Dan Wall, Live Nations' executive vice president of corporate and regulatory affairs, said the Justice Department's suit followed intense political pressure.

The government's case, Mr. Wall added, ignores everything that is actually responsible for rising ticket prices, from rising production costs to artist popularity to online ticket scalping. hours a day, 7 days a week, which reveals the public's willingness to pay much more than the primary price of tickets.

The company also says its ticketing market share has declined in recent years as it competes with rivals for business.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, who led the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on Live Nation last year, praised the Justice Department's lawsuit, including its demand to break up the company.

Live Nation continues to grow and become more and more dominant, Ms. Klobuchar said in an interview after the suit was filed. Them coming out in a big way and demanding a breakup, I think, is the right thing to do as a remedy.

The Justice Department allowed Live Nation, the world's largest concert promoter, to buy Ticketmaster in 2010 under certain conditions outlined in a legal agreement. If venues didn't use Ticketmaster, for example, Live Nation wouldn't be able to threaten to shut down concert tours.

In 2019, however, the Justice Department found that Live Nation had violated these terms and amended and extended its agreement with the company.

Among recently filed antitrust lawsuits, the complaint against Live Nation stands out because it specifically seeks a breakup. In other cases, the government chose not to seek a specific remedy until it saw how the court would rule on its claims. But Live Nations' ownership of Ticketmaster is at the heart of the Justice Department's new case.

William Kovacic, former chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, said Wednesday that legal action against the company would be a rebuke to previous antitrust authorities who allowed the company to grow to its current size.

That's another way of saying the previous policy failed, and failed badly, he said.

The Justice Department claims in its lawsuit Thursday that Live Nation exploited its relationships with partners to keep competitors out of the market. He is asking for a jury trial.

A key part of the Justice Department's case hinges on the interrelated activities of Live Nations. Because it organizes concerts, tickets them, seeks sponsors and then manages the artists who perform them, it can use each work to benefit the others. This makes it harder for competitors to compete and harms the ability of new competitors to emerge, the suit argues.

The government's complaint claimed that Live Nation threatened venues with losing access to popular tours if they didn't use Ticketmaster. This threat could be explicit or simply an implication communicated by intermediaries, the government said, adding that it could also prevent artists who have not worked with the company from using its venues.

Additionally, Live Nation acquired a number of smaller companies, which Live Nation described in internal documents as eliminating its biggest threats, according to the government.

One of those deals involved AC Entertainment, a regional concert promoter that played a role at Bonnaroo, a popular music and arts festival in Tennessee. Live Nation struck a deal to buy it in 2016, even though the company had doubts about the profitability of the acquisition, according to the complaint.

A senior Live Nation executive said the deal seemed more like a defensive move against AEG, Live Nations' biggest competitor as a nationwide concert promoter, according to the complaint.

The Justice Department also accused Live Nation of anticompetitive behavior with Oak View Group, a venue company co-founded by Live Nations' former executive chairman. That company has avoided bidding against Live Nation when it comes to working with artists, and it has incentivized music venues to sign deals with Ticketmaster, the government claims.

In 2016, the general manager of Live Nations complained in an email that Oak View Group had offered to promote an artist who had previously worked with Live Nation. Oak View Group has backed down, according to the government.

Our guys got a little head start, his general manager responded in an email, according to the lawsuit. Everyone knows we don't promote and only tour with Live Nation.

A representative for Oak View Group declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also highlights differences between the concert industry in the United States, where venues tend to have exclusive deals with ticketing companies, and elsewhere in the world, where venues have open agreements allowing competition between those who sell tickets.

Today, fans pay more in fees associated with concert tickets in America than in other parts of the world, according to the complaint.

The Justice Department's latest investigation into Live Nation began in 2022. Live Nation has simultaneously ramped up its lobbying efforts, spending $2.4 million on federal lobbying in 2023, compared to $1.25 million in 2021, according to documents available on the nonpartisan OpenSecrets website.

In April, the company co-hosted a lavish party in Washington before the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which included a performance by country singer Jelly Roll and cocktail napkins displaying positive facts about the impact of Live Nations on the economy, such as billions of dollars. he says it pays off for artists.

Under pressure from the White House, Live Nation announced in June that it would begin displaying show prices at venues it owns that include all fees, including surcharges. The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule that would ban hidden fees.

The Justice Department's lawsuit drew praise from some fans.

Victoria Addison, a longtime Swift fan, said she saw Live Nations' hold on the industry as the reason she couldn't get tickets for the Eras star-studded tour. “I love Taylor so much, but I just can’t justify spending thousands of extra dollars on tickets,” Ms. Addison said.

It's about time, said Justin Ward, who runs a live music blog. I don't understand why the initial merger was allowed.

Julia Jacobs contributed reporting from New York.

