



After senior figures in the British government repeated conspiracy theories about the 15-minute city, politicians were urged to follow stricter rules on spreading misinformation or outrageous claims that lack evidence.

Parliament's ethics and standards watchdog must urgently review requirements to ensure ministers communicate truthfully and accurately on controversial issues and avoid spreading misinformation that could polarize the debate, the think tank said in Traffic. This was said in a report on the Lesser Territory (LTN).

The central government's drastic changes on the LTN issue have created serious problems for local authorities, Demos added. Ministers initially enthusiastically backed such plans and ordered them to be implemented quickly during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, but it became clear they were unpopular with some drivers.

The government is now seeking to limit the ability of local authorities to implement the scheme, despite a report commissioned by ministers finding it to be popular and beneficial.

Health Secretary Maria Caulfield said the 15 Minutes City plan, which was created to outline liveable communities where amenities such as GP surgeries, shops and leisure facilities are within walking distance for most people, includes fewer people traveling by car. It repeated the false claim that tolls are included for everyone. At least 15 minutes by car from home.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper went further, supporting the false claim that LTNs were a means of preventing people from traveling outside the region without permission.

The demo report also found democratic gaps, accusing local authorities implementing the LTN of failing to provide sufficient information before implementing the plan. The loss of local newspapers and other media has also contributed to a lack of space for reasoned debate on the issue, and the lack of local news in many areas has driven people to social media, where the debate about LTNs has quickly become toxic. The Demos report said: establish.

The authors of the report, published on Wednesday, looked at more than 570,000 social media posts and spoke to 47 people in six focus groups in three areas where LTNs were introduced – Oxford, Enfield and Rochdale – and 24 people in three areas where LTNs were introduced. Local politicians and journalists were interviewed.

The authors found that central government failed to provide consistent direction, while local governments did not sufficiently consult with the public before implementing LTNs. They found that LTN's social media posts with the most engagement from 2020 to 2022 were evenly split between supporters and opponents. However, by 2023, these numbers were dramatically skewed, with 79% of the posts with the most engagement being strongly anti-LTN.

The demonstration called for government funding for local news as a way to support greater scrutiny of LTN.

Hannah Perry, senior social media researcher at Demos, said: The mandate to act quickly and historic funding constraints have created serious shortcomings in how Congress engages citizens in LTN implementation. However, rather than stabilize, the government made a major U-turn both policy-wise and rhetorically, ultimately drawing backlash from the public. Our analysis shows how this pivot coincides with a surge in LTN-related disinformation.

She warned: It is absolutely vital that lessons are learned and fundamental changes are made to the way democracy is done locally. The democratic divide between parliament and the community is deepening. We are calling for a new level of engagement from local politicians so they can foster constructive relationships with their citizens and work with them, not against them.

LTN supporters disagreed with many of Demoss' claims. Andrew Gant, the Lib Dem cabinet member responsible for transport management at Oxfordshire County Council, said he did not accept claims of a democratic rift.

“It is difficult for me to feel more exposed to the demos, to democracy and to the people on this issue than I am,” he said. There is a local democracy strategy called elections, and it works.

Research and international examples show that limiting car access can lead to cleaner air, more people shopping and socializing, walking and cycling more, adopting healthier habits and improving quality of life.

Gant said: LTN is not a political failure but a triumphant success.

