UK summer elections: how will timing affect voters? | 2024 general election





Summer elections are nothing new. Theresa May crisscrossed the country in June 2017 claiming she was strong and stable, while Jeremy Corbyn took to the Glastonbury stage to congratulate her on cutting her majority.

But the last time Britain went to the polls in July was in the historic post-war election of 1945, two months after VE Day was celebrated.

The official date for that poll was July 5, but counting was delayed until three weeks later to include votes from military personnel serving overseas.

After serving as Winston Churchill's deputy in the wartime Coalition, Clement Attlee led Labor to a landslide victory of 145 seats as the country sought change in the aftermath of a devastating war.

July elections were common in the 19th century, but in the post-war period, May and June were largely the norm, barring snap polls such as Boris Johnson's chilly December campaign in 2019.

All general elections were held in May from 1997, when Tony Blair came to power, to 2010, when the Labor Party was demoted to the opposition party. All general elections have been held in May, except in 2001, when the government postponed it by a month due to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. On the farm.

July 4 still falls during term time in England and Wales, but Sunak is likely to be criticized for failing to take into account Scotland, where the election will be particularly intense.

Many Scottish schools start their summer holidays a week early and with many families with school-aged children on holiday, turnout could fall significantly. Both Labor and the SNP are expected to launch an intensive postal vote campaign.

There will also be plenty of speculation about how the Euro 2024 men's football championship will affect public mood and how the fate of the hotly anticipated England national team will affect the legendary feel-good factor.

Some analysts believe England's unexpected defeat in the quarter-finals of the 1970 World Cup influenced Harold Wilson's departure from office a few days later.

This summer, England's (and indeed Scotland's) progress through Euro 2024, with voting day between the group stages and quarter-finals, could distract at least some voters.

But summer polls have the significant advantage of not clashing with the peak of the U.S. election race.

There were security concerns about having two elections taking place simultaneously and Sunak risked his battle plan being derailed by journalists demanding a reaction to Donald Trump's recent controversial comments on the campaign trail.

Activists will also welcome the prospect of a summer poll, as knocking on doorsteps in July is likely to be much more pleasant than the alternative dates of October or November.

Assuming the polls are close to accurate, weary Conservative foot soldiers could begin their summer break before considering their future career options.

After Sunaks Tory predecessors John Major and Theresa May left office, they both headed to watch consolation cricket the next day.

Unfortunately for fellow cricket fan Sunak, who featured in last year's Test Match Special, there will be no match at Lords on July 5, but he could sneak off to Wimbledon to play some tennis.

