Turks and Caicos criticizes US lawmakers' remarks ahead of American's munitions conviction





CNN-

Turks and Caicos Islands officials criticized remarks by U.S. lawmakers who visited the islands earlier this week to press for the release of Americans who were arrested there and could potentially face up to 12 years in prison. prison.

In a speech to the Legislative Assembly, the islands' Prime Minister, Washington Misick, said: “Congressman (Guy Reschenthaler)'s accusations against the government and people of the Turks and Caicos Islands are nothing more than evil lies.

A U.S. congressional delegation traveled to the islands to meet with officials earlier this week to press for the release of Americans detained and charged with possessing munitions.

Three Americans Michael Lee Evans, Bryan Hagerich and Tyler Wenrich pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition while traveling in the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the Turks and Caicos Islands government, and Hagerich is expected to be sentenced Friday.

A fourth person, Ryan Tyler Watson, will appear in court on June 7. A fifth person, Sharitta Shinese Grier, was arrested last week and is awaiting trial after posting bail, according to Kimo Tynes, director of communications in the Prime Minister's Office. and public policy.

One of the US lawmakers, Senator Markwayne Mullin, said in a statement on Monday: “Unfortunately, despite our willingness to work with Turks and Caicos officials to bring our voters home, we have been unable to find a way forward today.

In an interview with ABC News earlier this week, Reschenthaler said: “We're at the point now, (where) every three weeks, an American is unjustly detained in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On Monday, Reschenthaler told Manu Raju on CNN that he wants to see a resolution here where Americans get no prison time. They should serve time in prison and be returned home to the United States.

They were innocent mistakes. Any other country would solve this problem by imposing a fine by sending that person back to their country of origin. Here that does not happen, he said, adding: “The Turks and Caicos Islands prison was flagged by the UN for humanitarian reasons.

The congressman said the 12-year minimum sentence imposed for the munitions charges is completely unacceptable and that the Americans unknowingly brought in the munitions.

Turks and Caicos Islands Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratna said in a press release Wednesday that the Turks and Caicos Islands values ​​its relationship with the United States and that the two countries work in strong partnership to address common threats. In the region.

The statement said the Turks and Caicos Islands did not target U.S. citizens and called Reschenthaler's remarks about congressional delegations traveling to the islands to meet with officials very regrettable.

His characterization of our meeting is not one we recognize, the statement said.

Our discussions were professional and respectful and focused on clarifying the legal situation and the well-being of individuals, the statement continued.

The governor added that the mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years for possession of firearms and/or ammunition is in place to protect island residents and that the law gives the judge discretion, in exceptional circumstances, to impose a reduced sentence.

No U.S. citizen has been sentenced to 12 years in prison to date, according to the release.

Prime Minister: the law must be applied fairly

Misick said that of a total of 195 people convicted of gun offenses in the past six years, only seven were U.S. citizens. The prime minister said on Thursday that no special treatment should be given to any group.

The law must be applied fairly, Misick said.

While the United States and the Turks and Caicos Islands work together in the fight against narcotics, terrorism and money laundering, our laws and processes are inconsistent, Misick said. We are a distinct sovereignty. We respect the laws of the United States and we would never think of interfering with its operation.

The Turks and Caicos Islands government, Misick said, would take decisive and comprehensive action to preserve the safety and security of our nation, adding that while the country does not manufacture firearms or ammunition, the number of Guns arriving in the islands has increased.

Opposition Designate MP Alvin Garland has expressed concern over US citizens arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands for possession of ammunition over the past six months.

Garland said the island's governor was right not to interfere in ongoing court cases in order to respect the government's separation of powers, but added that he believed most, if not all, of the Cases involving American tourists would fall into the category of exceptional circumstances and the sentences could be shorter than the mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/23/americas/turks-and-caicos-americans-ammunition-charges/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos