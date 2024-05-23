US sues breakup of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, alleging monopoly abuse





The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, for abusing their alleged monopoly in the ticketing market to trample competitors.

Filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, the suit focuses on Ticketmaster's long-term exclusivity contracts with several of the largest concert venues, making it the primary ticketing service available to concertgoers. The company enters into these deals in part by threatening and retaliating against sites that work with rivals, the DOJ alleges.

In the complaint, the DOJ accuses Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which acts as a promoter for hundreds of top artists, of exploiting their relationship to establish a self-reinforcing flywheel that prevents competitors from gaining a foothold. Live Nation is turning its exclusive promotion deals into exclusive ticketing deals with venues, the DOJ claims, who have no practical choice but to opt for Ticketmaster, for fear of losing access to the sought-after artists represented by its parent company. The DOJ seeks to dissolve the joint organization.

We allege that Live Nation relies on illegal and anti-competitive conduct to exert its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States, to the detriment of fans, artists, small promoters and venue operators, a Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. The result is that fans pay more in entry fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters are squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices when it comes to ticketing services. It's time to break up Live NationTicketmaster.

In a lengthy statement provided to WIRED, Live Nation disputes the DOJ's allegation that it and Ticketmaster exercise monopoly power. The DOJ's lawsuit won't resolve issues fans care about regarding ticket prices, service fees and access to in-demand shows, the company says. Calling Ticketmaster a monopoly may be a PR win for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the fundamental economics of live entertainment, such as the fact that the bulk of service fees go to theaters and that competition has gradually eroded Ticketmasters' market share and profit margin.

The DOJ's charges mirror allegations previously made against Ticketmaster in two ongoing private lawsuits.

In December 2022, Ticketmaster was sued by hundreds of Taylor Swift fans, who filed suit in response to a highly publicized ticketing debacle that allegedly left them waiting in line for hours to pay for the tickets they received. had been awarded under an early access program, with many ultimately unable to claim their allocations. The incident prompted a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on ticketing industry consolidation and reportedly helped catalyze the DOJ's investigation into Ticketmaster.

In their lawsuit, Swift's fans accused Ticketmaster of abusing its dominant position to impose higher prices on the pre-sale, on-sale and resale market for concert tickets. The company carried out this anticompetitive scheme by forcing musicians' fans to use Ticketmaster exclusively to purchase concert tickets, according to the lawsuit.

