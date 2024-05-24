Lost Law: Which Bills Will Pass the Internet Before the UK Election? | House of Representatives





Rishi Sunak's promise to provide a safe and secure future for the country is hanging in the balance as many laws that could keep people physically safe from terrorist attacks, dangerous bicycle accidents or even no-fault evictions probably do not exist. It was submitted to the National Assembly before the election. Even his much-vaunted smoking ban is in jeopardy.

Sunak's government has targeted 16 bills to be tabled on Thursday, during the parliamentary process when legislation is quickly passed before the election. Here are some laws that are unlikely to pass:

martin's law

Sunak has been accused of misleading the mother of the Manchester bombing victim for whom the bill is named. He promised to submit the law to Congress by the summer recess. There is little chance of it being passed before the election.

The bill would require venues and local authorities across the UK to have training requirements and prevention plans in place for terrorist attacks.

Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017. His mother, Figen Murray, said Sunak actually agreed to look me in the eye but acknowledged he must have been supporting the law, she said. It's a really difficult position.

But the government's delayed Victims and Prisoners Bill will finally become law. Compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal will also be provided before the election.

Hundreds of victims of the Post Office scandal will face criminal convictions under the Post Office Crimes Bill.

criminal justice

Negotiations are still ongoing on the bill, which includes changes to the law to ban taking a person's house – a crime commonly known as cuckooing – and a new criminal offense of causing death by careless cycling. Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, said the amendments were unanimously supported and she would ensure those taking part in the debate took note of the proposals.

tenant reform

The bill would have finally scrapped no-fault evictions, which the Conservative government promised to end in its 2019 manifesto. The tenant reform bill would also ban long-term lettings, introduce decent housing standards, give tenants the right to keep pets, make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against families on benefits or families with children, and make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against families with children. We will establish an ombudsman for .

Tom Darling, campaigns manager at the Renters Reform Coalition, said: After waiting years for change, renters will be sorely disappointed.

tenancy reform

The government's long-awaited leasehold reform bill to curb harsh practices by freeholders will not be passed before the election. The bill makes it easier and cheaper to extend leases and buy freeholds, caps land rents at 0.1% of the property value for lease extensions in most cases and imposes a tax on newly built homes in England and Wales. Rental agreements will be banned. Labor could revive the law but promised to scrap tenancy within the first 100 days, but canceled the policy last month.

no smoking

Sunak's headline smoking ban has no chance of being passed and his legacy is in tatters. In his snap election speech, the Prime Minister claimed he would ensure the next generation grows up smoke-free. The Tobacco and Vapes Act would increase the legal age for tobacco sales by one year for each year.

Former Conservative minister Tracey Crouch was forced to admit on Thursday morning that the government's plan to create an independent regulator for football would not be passed before the election. The Conservative government's legislation is too far from complete to be included in the wash process.

NatWest share sale

The Treasury, which still owns 27% of major bank NatWest after bailing out its parent during the financial crisis, is expected to cancel plans to sell much of its remaining shares to retail customers because it has no time to do so. So, before the general election. The process, announced by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement, was due to begin this summer.

Avoid spanking

A private member's bill designed to block lawsuits that threaten and financially and mentally exhaust journalists and other public watchdogs is likely to be killed. The government has backed the Strategic Litigation on Public Participation (Slapps) Bill, proposed by Wayne David MP, but the bill is unlikely to be tabled as it has not yet gone to the House of Lords for amendments.

The current draft bill has been described by activists as too weak, but this has eliminated the possibility of strengthening measures and submitting the bill in time. Labor has supported the need for reform, but anti-SLAP measures are likely to be low on its list of priorities.

One of the bills passed is the Media Bill, which strengthens the protections provided to British broadcasters in the face of competition from US streamers such as Netflix. By the time the election was called, it was already in its final stages.

Measures such as requiring smart TVs to prominently feature British TV programs have garnered widespread support within the UK media industry. The bosses of almost every British broadcaster, including the BBC's Tim Davie, ITV's Carolyn McCall and Sky's Dana Strong, have come together to urge parliament to pass it.

There were fears that a government-backed proposal to end the media regulatory framework put in place after the phone hacking scandal could be derailed. The proposal had the support of newspaper owners but was opposed by many of his colleagues, putting the entire bill in jeopardy.

