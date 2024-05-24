U.S. to announce $275 million more in artillery, munitions for Ukraine, officials say





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States is expected to announce an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as kyiv struggles to curb the advance of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, two U.S. officials said.

It will be the fourth tranche of military aid to Ukraine since Congress passed a long-delayed foreign aid bill late last month, and comes as the Biden administration s is committed to maintaining a steady flow of weapons and getting them to the front lines as quickly as possible.

The package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, munitions as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds in high demand, according to the two U.S. officials. Additional elements of the aid package include the Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems; anti-tank mines, tactical vehicles, small arms and ammunition for those weapons, one of the officials said. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details about the aid program ahead of the public announcement.

It follows a monthly meeting Monday of about 50 defense leaders from Europe and beyond who meet regularly to coordinate securing increased military aid to Ukraine. At the latter meeting, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine was facing difficult times due to Russia's renewed attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. He pledged to keep the guns moving week after week.

Russia has sought to take advantage of Ukraine's labor and weapons shortages while the war-torn country awaits the arrival of additional U.S. aid, delayed for months in Congress. Ukrainian forces have been pushed back in places, while Russia has shelled its power grid and civilian areas.

In the month since President Joe Biden signed the $95 billion foreign aid package, including about $61 billion for Ukraine, the United States announced and began sending nearly 1 .7 billion dollars worth of weapons taken from Pentagon stockpiles.

AP Washington correspondent Sagar Meghani reports that two U.S. officials said the Biden administration will announce more military aid to Ukraine amid the new Russian attack in Kharkiv.

He also announced $6 billion in funding under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This helps finance longer-term contracts with the defense industry and means the weapons could take several months, or even years, to arrive.

With this latest program, the United States has now provided nearly $51 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

