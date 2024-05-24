US military faces reality in Gaza as aid project struggles





In the week since the U.S. military and its allies installed a temporary pier on Gaza's shoreline, Pentagon planners have come face-to-face with the logistical nightmare that critics say will accompany this business.

The Defense Ministry predicted that a steady flow of humanitarian aid would now arrive in Gaza via the pier, but little relief has reached Palestinians in the besieged strip, officials acknowledged this week. Several trucks were looted on their way to a warehouse, the United Nations World Food Program said, and the complexity of operating the pier project in a war zone continues to slow distribution.

The problems, as expected, lie downstream of the operation. Looting of aid trucks continued, officials said, and forced the World Food Program to suspend operations for two days. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, suspended food distribution in Rafah on Tuesday, citing lack of security. He added that he had not received any medical supplies for 10 days due to closures and disruptions at the Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings.

The project was always expected to be difficult. On the one hand, White House policy does not allow American troops to be on the ground in Gaza. The Pentagon therefore has the ability to start but not finish the mission, a situation one military analyst likened to having the engine of a car but not the wheels.

As the pier project struggles to get off the ground, the situation in Gaza remains dire. More than 34,000 people have died and more than 77,000 have been injured, according to the territory's health authorities. The number of casualties will only increase as Israel expands its operations in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, on Monday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of provoking famine as a method of warfare, including withholding humanitarian aid , deliberately targeting civilians in conflict. The Israelis have denied these accusations.

But many Gazans are experiencing immense hunger, humanitarian groups say. Palestinians have forcibly taken aid from trucks, which U.N. officials say reflects the desperation of people trying to feed themselves and their families. Humanitarian groups and the United Nations have also blamed the hunger crisis on black traders who seized supplies and resold them at inflated prices.

It is extremely difficult to get aid to distribution centers without police escorts to protect convoys from swarms of people, UNRWA and U.S. officials say.

The pier project is the Biden administration's attempt to alleviate some humanitarian suffering in Gaza. Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, described the process Tuesday as a “crawl, walk, run” approach.

President Biden announced the project during his State of the Union address in March, amid warnings that Gaza was on the brink of famine. The Pentagon built and assembled the pier next to an Army ship off the coast, with the participation of about 1,000 U.S. troops, U.S. officials said. It is connected to central Gaza. On Friday, first aid trucks began arriving.

However, so far the operation is far from achieving its goal of bringing in 90 trucks per day and eventually reaching 150 trucks. In total, about 70 trucks reached the warehouses in the week since the dock opened, but the World Food Program said at least 11 were looted along the way.

Still, Daniel Dieckhaus, director of the response management team at the U.S. Agency for International Development, told reporters Thursday that enough aid had been delivered to feed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Defense officials said Thursday that three service members involved in the dock operation suffered non-combat injuries. Two of them were slightly injured and one was taken to hospital.

The Pentagon calls the project JLOTS, for Joint Overshore Logistics, a capability it has used for humanitarian aid in Somalia, Kuwait and Haiti.

Military officials who have worked in the past say it is more difficult to distribute humanitarian aid to those who need it than to set up the infrastructure.

Setting up a pier and getting supplies onto the pier and ashore is one thing, Rabih Torbay, president of the humanitarian organization Project Hope, said in an interview. Putting the logistics in place to get aid where it's needed most is another matter entirely, and that's where the lack of planning and coordination comes into play.

Paul D. Eaton, a retired major general, was in Somalia in 1993 when the U.S. military built a dock to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians caught in the war. Some four battalions of light infantry, or 2,000 troops, were on the ground helping deliver aid, General Eaton said in an interview.

The ships carrying the humanitarian aid would deliver to the port, which we absolutely controlled, and then the trucks would be loaded, he said. And then we put American armed troops in the vehicles to protect the drivers.

He added: “The supplies arrived in a protected environment, were loaded in a protected environment and were transported in a protected environment to the point of end use.

This is not happening in Gaza.

The World Food Program warned Tuesday that the pier project could fail if Israel does not do more to ensure the safe distribution of aid. The agency suspended deliveries from the dock after aid trucks were looted and a Palestinian died.

Describing the security situation on the ground, USAID's Dieckhaus said trucks faced many problems, from communication problems at checkpoints to organized crime to desperate crowds carrying out self-defense. distribution.

As significant numbers of commercial goods have entered southern and central Gaza in recent days, many people in the war-ravaged enclave cannot afford them after months of war without income. regular. The liquidity crisis has increased the importance of aid to poor Gazans.

Abeer Etefa, a spokesman for the World Food Program, said the key to breaking the aid impasse was getting permission from Israel to deliver the goods on alternative routes. New routes were used on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the convoys reportedly reached their destinations without incident, she said.

The pier project's early failures reinforced criticism from some diplomats that the initiative was too costly and ineffective.

Pentagon officials have complained privately that the Biden administration proposed the pier project with little consultation with the military, which had to build and operate the venture in the Mediterranean. Defense officials rushed to put the plan in place after estimating it would take two months.

Even if all the problems were resolved, the maritime operation would still be less effective than a land route, aid organizations say. If the project reaches its goal of moving 150 trucks a day, those shipments of food and other supplies will still fall short of what humanitarian groups say is needed for a war-ravaged population.

Aid workers described shipment bottlenecks at border crossings caused by lengthy truck inspections, limited operating hours and protests by Israelis. Israeli officials deny they are hindering the flow of aid, blaming the United Nations for the delays.

There is not yet an established process or architecture for delivering aid to Gaza, said Gen. Joseph L. Votel, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

This is the responsibility of the international humanitarian community and the IDF, he said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. This is still a combat zone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/23/us/politics/pentagon-gaza-pier-aid.html

