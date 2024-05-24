Three US soldiers on Gaza pier mission suffer non-combat injuries





Three U.S. service members suffered non-combat injuries during the U.S. mission to the pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip, the deputy commander of U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

The soldiers were injured at sea, Vice Adm. Bradley Cooper said. One soldier rolled his ankle, while another suffered a back injury, he said. A third soldier was seriously injured enough to require medical evacuation to an Israeli hospital, but Cooper declined to provide further details on the nature of that injury.

“From a privacy standpoint, I would just say we had two minor injuries and one, as I mentioned, was passed out,” Cooper told reporters.

Cooper said two of the injuries were minor and routine, and those service members were back to work on the mission.

The Pentagon did not immediately confirm when the injuries occurred.

He also said there had been no attacks on the pier mission, but that U.S. forces remained clear-eyed about threats to military security.

Cooper also declined to specify which military branch the three injured soldiers were from.

The Gaza Pier mission uses an obscure military capability called Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS, which typically involves sailors and soldiers.

The plan, announced by President Biden in his State of the Union address, was presented as another way to get food to Gazans caught between the Israeli military and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has attacked Israel on October 7.

This does not imply any presence of American troops on the ground in Gaza, according to the Pentagon.

JLOTS involves building a large staging area in the middle of the sea, then building a floating pier that can be sunk into a beach, allowing trucks or tanks to roll in after ships bring them from the staging area to the pier.

During the Gaza mission, troops breached the pier on the beach late last week, but the flow of aid was cut off over the weekend after aid trucks that had left the beach were overtaken, resulting in the death of at least one person, according to the Associated Press. reported.

More than 1.1 million people are at risk of catastrophic food insecurity, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

Since the pier was driven into the beach, 1.2 million pounds of aid has been sent to Gaza, said Daniel Dieckhaus, director of USAID's humanitarian response in Gaza.

Zamone Z Perez is a journalist at Military Times. He previously worked for Foreign Policy and Ufahamu Africa. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he researched international ethics and atrocity prevention as part of his dissertation. He can be found on Twitter @zamoneperez.

