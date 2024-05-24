US names Kenya as key ally amid growing Russian influence





US President Joe Biden has designated Kenya a major non-NATO ally, making it the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to receive this designation.

Mr Biden announced the move during a three-day state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto.

It is the first such visit to Washington by an African leader in more than 15 years, and Russia and China have been expanding their influence across the continent.

Several governments in the Sahel region and West Africa have also suffered military coups, leading to the removal of cooperation missions with Western countries.

Extending major non-NATO ally status will allow Nairobi to engage in closer security cooperation with Washington and obtain more sophisticated US weapons.

This is “the culmination of years of collaboration”, Mr Biden said at a joint press conference with Mr Ruto at the White House on Thursday.

Kenya has become an important security partner of the United States in East Africa and is also part of the Defense Contact Group coalition with Ukraine, which meets to coordinate how to arm kyiv against Moscow .

Strengthening its alliance with the United States comes as Washington faces setbacks in other parts of Africa.

This week, the Pentagon confirmed the complete withdrawal of around 1,000 troops from Niger by September, following the breakdown in security cooperation.

Niger grew closer to Russia and Iran after its democratically elected president was overthrown in a coup last year.

Washington also welcomed Kenya's recent promise to send 1,000 of its police officers to Haiti.

The only phone call President Biden made to a sub-Saharan African leader last year was to Mr Ruto, over Nairobi's promise to lead a multinational force to the Caribbean country.

“Our joint counterterrorism operations have degraded Isis and Al-Shabaab across East Africa,” Mr. Biden said.

“Our mutual support for Ukraine has inspired the whole world to support the United Nations Charter. And our joint work on Haiti helps pave the way for reducing instability and insecurity.

Mr Ruto said “Kenya and Africa have a strong and committed friend” in Mr Biden.

Once approved by the US Congress, Kenya will become the 19th country to be named a major non-NATO ally.

