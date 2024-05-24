One-year-old Massah, born in the UK, has now been ordered to leave the country to 'maintain the integrity of our immigration laws' | political news





A father whose British-born baby is under threat of deportation from the UK has urged the Home Office to be more flexible in enforcing visa rules.

Martha, 13 months old, was born in the Midlands in April last year. Her parents have been living legally in the UK since 2021 when her father came to Jordan to study for a PhD and her mother as his dependent.

The threat to remove Martha came after the family went on holiday abroad together in January.

Because Martha's identity was not confirmed before the family first left the country, she technically re-entered the country as a tourist, and officials refused to acknowledge this discrepancy.

Her parents tried to apply for a child visa for their daughter, but this month they received a letter from the Home Office saying she would “have to leave the UK immediately” and that they would have to apply for the visa again. Visa from abroad.

Image: Massah's father Mohammad and her mother are having 'sleepless nights', they say.

The letter from the government states: “It has been concluded that, in the particular circumstances of your case, the need to maintain the integrity of immigration law outweighs any possible impact on you/your children.”

Martha's father, Mohammad, said he and his wife had had a sleepless night. Despite efforts by lawmakers and lawyers to argue their case, so far they have made no further progress.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:57 'What was the level of net migration in 1066?'

They do not want to take their baby to Jordan to reapply due to the current instability in the Middle East, and are concerned that even if they do, their application may still be rejected.

In an interview with Sky News, Mohammad said his daughter's relationship with the UK will change forever. [were] While the one who was born asked you to leave [were] “I’m one year old.”

He shows us the piles of papers he has piled up to find a solution.

Image: Ministry of Home Affairs letter to Mohammad

“We're trying to fix everything. There's no need to consider a one-year-old toddler an overstayer here,” he said.

A Home Office spokesperson told Sky News: “All visa applications are carefully considered on an individual’s merits in accordance with immigration regulations.

“We are working closely with this child’s parents to ensure they receive the support and guidance they need in relation to their application.”

Strengthening Britain's immigration policy has been a key commitment from the government to reduce the number of people coming to the country.

Figures released on Thursday showed a slight decline in net migration figures, but came as the prime minister confirmed the removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda would not take place until after general elections.

Image: Newly arrived asylum seekers at reception center in Derby

The Rwanda plan remains a key Conservative pledge, but voters will have to believe the plane will take off without seeing any evidence before polling day.

The election campaign will be fought in part over the future of asylum seekers.

At one charity in Derby, people arrived in England in small boats wearing clothes they received from a processing center near Dover.

Labor's plan to halt flights to Rwanda raises the possibility that many asylum seekers living in fear will never face the possibility of being deported to the African country.

Image: Damil hopes not to be sent to Rwanda.

But Damil, who lives in India, still feels anxious. [the] We're happy with this because the election means Labor will be our next… I don't know what's going on.

“Still, we are worried about these things. We are also afraid of Rwanda and the elections.”

Read more:No flights to Rwanda before election, Sunak says. Why Sunak decided to call an election now A six-week race for the No. 10 key

A man called Nahom was detained earlier this month and taken to a detention center.

Just a few days ago, he received word that he had been selected for the inaugural flight to Rwanda in June.

He spoke to us on the phone from the removal site where he had been informed that “the first flight to Rwanda will take place on June 24th.”

But when we reported on Rishi Sunak's announcement on Thursday, he said the message had given him “hope” about his situation. [win] “There are no planes at all… that's good news.”

