US restricts visas for Georgia due to foreign agents bill | News





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the measures would target individuals responsible for undermining democracy.

The United States will impose visa restrictions and review relations with Georgia over a controversial foreign agents bill that has sparked massive protests in the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that visa restrictions would apply to people responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia and their family members.

United States support for Georgian democracy is longstanding and fundamental to our bilateral relationship. Anyone who undermines democratic processes or institutions in Georgia, including before, during and after Georgia's October 2024 elections, could be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy and prevented from traveling to the United States, Blinken said in a press release.

Blinken said the proposed law would stifle Georgians' freedom of association and expression and hinder independent media organizations that work to provide Georgians with access to high-quality information.

We remain hopeful that Georgian leaders will reconsider the bill and take steps to move forward with their country's democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. As we review relations between our two countries, we will take Georgia's actions into account when deciding ours, he said.

The bill passed last week by the ruling Georgian Dream party requires non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets with more than 20 percent of their funding from outside Georgia to register in as organizations pursuing the interests of a foreign power.

Organizations that fail to comply with these measures will face fines of up to 25,000 lari ($9,200), followed by additional fines of 20,000 lari ($7,300) for each month of non-compliance per month. the following.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream, in power since 2012, of drawing inspiration from Russian legislation used to suppress dissent.

After the bill was passed on May 14, thousands of protesters clashed with police in front of the Parliament building in central Tbilisi.

The United States has urged Georgia to abandon the legislation, warning it could undermine its stated goal of joining the European Union and establishing relations with NATO.

Georgia applied to join the EU in 2022 and was granted candidate status in December last year.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, warned earlier this month that the legislation would pose a serious obstacle for Georgia in its European perspective.

Supporters of the legislation, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, argued that the measures were necessary to promote transparency, combat pseudo-liberal values ​​promoted by foreigners and safeguard the country's sovereignty.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili used her veto on Saturday to block the bill, citing its incompatibility with the Constitution.

Zourabichvili's decision is only expected to delay the passage of the legislation, as the ruling party has enough votes in parliament to override the veto in an upcoming vote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/24/us-restricts-visas-for-georgia-over-foreign-agent-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos