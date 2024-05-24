Putin signs executive order authorizing seizure of US assets if US confiscates Russian assets





President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order authorizing Russia to confiscate the assets of American companies and individuals as compensation for any Russian assets confiscated in the United States.

The decree was published on the Russian government's legal portal on Thursday as top financial officials from the Group of Seven industrialized countries began a meeting in which the question of what to do with frozen Russian assets in the West is at the top of the agenda. the agenda.

Ukraine and many of its supporters have called for the confiscation of $260 billion in Russian assets frozen outside the country after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. But European officials have resisted, citing security concerns. legal and financial stability.

However, US President Joe Biden signed the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act into law in April, which allows the administration to seize the approximately $5 billion in Russian state assets located in the USA. The law was included in a U.S. aid package to Ukraine. and other countries, which includes approximately $61 billion for Ukraine's defense.

But the United States is unlikely to seize these assets without agreement from other Group of Seven members and the European Union.

The decree signed by Putin states that Russian companies, the central bank and individuals could go to Russian courts to declare the seizure of property in the United States unjustified. If the court agrees, a government commission would offer as compensation assets that could include property owned by U.S. citizens or companies in Russia, securities and shares of Russian companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-confiscate-us-assets-putin-320ad169a344c35d5c69c3eb02b8058c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos