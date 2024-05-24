General Mattis on foreign influence operations: US has never been 'more vulnerable'





A former defense secretary issued a stark warning Wednesday about how vulnerable he says the nation is to foreign influence during the upcoming 2024 election cycle.

Retired Gen. Jim Mattis said in a special appearance on DefenseTalks, presented by DefenseScoop, that while election systems and voting infrastructure may be the most secure they have ever been against cyberattacks, “the biggest problem and the one I think we are” Influence operations are very vulnerable right now.

“When it comes to influence operations, I don't think I've ever seen the country more vulnerable and a more lucrative place for the enemy than today,” said Mattis, who led the Pentagon at the start of the Trump administration. said in an on-stage interview.

Mattis stressed that this is no secret, with evidence of Russia and China in particular revving up their “propaganda machines”, targeting not only the United States but also other democracies like France and Germany, through disinformation. And these adversaries are increasingly using advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to strengthen these influence operations.

And yet, because of America's political and cultural divisions heading into the 2024 election, “we're going to have people who are going to try to increase tribalism, to increase distrust among Americans.” And right now, with the level of ideological disarray in our country, in Beijing and in Moscow, the leaders are cheering us on as we tear each other down and we use blistering rhetoric,” he said, adding that they will “push to the limits”. what they can do to create distrust between you.

That said, Mattis has great confidence in the cybersecurity of the country's election infrastructure, saying he believes there is a “99.9 percent chance” that there will be no actual interference in electoral systems and that vote counts are accurate.

Mattis also discussed the evolving field of cybersecurity within the U.S. military. Although he was not a fan of the increasingly popular idea of ​​separating cyber from the services and creating a new independent military branch to support it, he called on the country's leaders to find a model that would give at the Department of Defense Defense and US Cyber ​​Command will play a greater role in the event of a cyber attack against the country and its critical infrastructure.

Beyond this, he also criticized the idea that recent technological advances have radically altered the nature of defense and warfare, asserting that “the fundamental nature of warfare has not yet changed over the last 10,000 years.”

“The promise of these technologies is just enormous right now. And I’m not a Luddite, I want the most advanced and reliable technology in the world,” Mattis said. However, he asserted that “history will tell you that technology has never lived up to the promises it seemed to deliver, except perhaps with nuclear weapons at the end of World War II.”

That said, he cautioned: “You need to stay vigilant with artificial intelligence and machine learning – it could actually change” things in a big way, although that remains to be seen.

Ultimately, whatever technology is available – whether it is the use of tanks in World War II or drones in today's conflicts – the most important element is integration, Mattis said.

“You have to think of technology as a tool in the toolbox. Take full advantage of it, but make sure you take it in. And it has to do with innovation, it has to do with thinking, training the officers and non-commissioned officers in your army,” he said. “There are a lot of things that go into something like this, not just a technology thing. »

