The end of revenge trips to the United States has come

Americans' urge to splurge on expensive vacations is fading.

After the pandemic dampened the travel industry, leisure spending rebounded strongly over the past two years. All that pent-up demand due to the pandemic is at risk of being exhausted. If revenge travel was the buzzword of 2023, then normalized demand is poised to become the corporate catchphrase this year. Investors should adjust their expectations accordingly.

Hotel operator Marriott International is among a group of leisure companies that have said travel demand is normalizing, particularly in the United States and Canada. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) or revenue per room for the region's leisure travelers remained stable year-over-year in the first quarter. Meanwhile, US online travel site Expedia cited weaker-than-expected gross bookings growth to justify lowering its full-year forecast. At Southwest Airlines, first-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at the lower end of the airline's guidance amid slowing leisure passenger demand. Even Airbnb is experiencing a slowdown. Guests booked 132.6 million nights and experiences in the first quarter. That's 9.5 percent more than the same period a year earlier, but it's the slowest pace of growth since the pandemic.

Overall, RevPAR for the U.S. hotel industry fell 2.2% in March, the first year-over-year decline since the pandemic, according to CoStar, a real estate data group. The decline in pricing power should come as no surprise. U.S. hotel occupancy has declined year over year for 12 straight months, falling 2.5 percent year over year in March.

There are bright spots. While US growth stagnates, demand in Europe and Asia is more sustainable. This makes travel agencies with greater international exposure a safer bet. Expedia, for example, generates almost two-thirds of its revenue in the United States. At rival Booking, this figure is closer to 10 percent. The latter attributes the strong appetite for travel in Europe and Asia to the strong increases in bookings and revenue during its latest quarter.

Business travel, which has taken longer to recover from the pandemic than the leisure segment, also offers some comfort. The number of domestic trips taken by business travelers is expected to increase 7 percent this year, compared to a 1.9 percent increase for leisure travelers, according to the US Travel Association.

Business travelers tend to pay higher air and hotel rates. This is good news for companies that supply this group, such as Delta Air Lines and Hilton Worldwide. Over the past 12 months, Delta, Hilton and Booking have outperformed their group peers. Expect the gap to persist.

