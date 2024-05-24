Jeremy Corbyn to oppose Labor in UK election – POLITICO





Corbyn led Labor from 2015 to 2020, pulling his party to the left in two elections. Although his party's membership soared, Corbyn presided over Labor's worst election result since 1935.

He was suspended by his successor Starmer in October 2020 in response to a report by Britain's equalities watchdog investigating antisemitism in the party. The report found serious flaws in the way Corbyn's office handled complaints of anti-Jewish abuse.

British Parliamentary Election Opinion Poll

After the report came out, Corbyn said political opponents and the media had dramatically exaggerated the scale of the problem and insisted his team had always been determined to eliminate all forms of racism.

His Labor suspension was lifted in November 2020, but Starmer has refused to admit him back into the parliamentary party. Despite serving as shadow Brexit secretary in Corby's shadow cabinet, Starmer has strongly distanced the party from Corby's leadership and the party's national executive committee has banned him from running as a Labor candidate.

The former Labor leader won the seat by more than 26,000 in 2019, despite his party suffering a landslide defeat.

He has represented the constituency for 41 years but winning the safe seat for Labor will be a difficult task.

“I have always supported the Labor Party and I hope that those who are actually members of the Labor Party understand that I am here to represent and serve the people of Islington North according to the same principles that I have always had as an MP for this area. he said on Friday.

This is going to be a massive campaign for us. I am ready for that. And I know others are ready for it too.

