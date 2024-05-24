First Ukrainian pilots graduate from training on US F-16s





The first group of Ukrainian pilots has graduated from U.S. F-16 training, U.S. officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Several Ukrainian pilots graduated from F-16 training at the Air National Guard's 162nd Wing in Tucson, Arizona, Arizona National Guard spokesperson Capt. Erin Hannigan said on July 23. may. The 162nd Wing is the United States Air Force's training unit for foreign F-16 pilots.

Hannigan declined to say how many pilots graduated or when they did, citing operational security. But some Ukrainian pilots are still undergoing training in the United States, U.S. officials said.

Ukrainian pilots who received their F-16 training in Arizona will receive additional training overseas, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Charlie Dietz told Air & Space Forces Magazine on May 24.

A small number of pilots completed their training in the United States and moved on to the next part of training outside the United States, Dietz said. Other Ukrainian pilots continue to train in Arizona. While I cannot confirm specific details regarding training schedules and locations of individual pilots, I can assure you that we continue to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to improve their operational readiness and interoperability in accordance with the standards of NATO.

POLITICO was the first to report the graduation of Ukrainian pilots.

The pilots arrived in Tucson in several installments. Initially, four Ukrainian pilots were undergoing training at the 162nd, which began in late October last year. At the end of January, four more Ukrainian pilots arrived. The National Guard said it plans to train a total of 12 Ukrainian F-16 pilots by the end of fiscal 2024.

Pilot training is expected to be completed between this month and August, Hannigan said previously. That's a longer timeline than the Pentagon and Air National Guard initially suggested in the fall, when the first pilots began training in October.

We're thinking longer term, so some of their requirements changed, which required a little more time. [timeframe]Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh said at the AFA Warfare Symposium in February.

Air power has become more important during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent weeks, with the Russians using fixed-wing aircraft to support their latest offensive.

“The Russians are using 300 planes on Ukrainian territory,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters on May 20. We need at least 120, 130 planes to resist in the sky, he added, referring to the F-16s.

Last year, the United States and Western European countries launched parallel programs to train pilots and maintainers. These programs are coordinated by a coalition of Ukrainian Defense Contact Group air capabilities led by Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States. Some European countries are also training Ukrainian pilots who will eventually fly F-16s.

Everyone is afraid of an escalation, Zelensky told Reuters. Everyone has gotten used to the fact that Ukrainians are dying, this is not an escalation for people.

Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium have committed to providing Ukraine with F-16s, a move that requires approval from the Biden administration, which the administration has pledged to do do, because jets are American-made weapons.

Maintenance plans for the jets are unclear and it is unclear when Ukraine will be able to employ them, although U.S. officials have previously said it would be before the end of 2024.

Some U.S. lawmakers question whether the training program is adequate.

Last year, the Biden administration approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to replace Ukraine's aging and declining fleet of MiG-29s, Su-24s and Su-25s, a recent letter signed by the Rep. Michael Turner, the Republican who chairs the House Intelligence Committee; Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the panel; and other legislators.

While this is an encouraging step, there remains a critical need for a substantial number of pilots trained to fly these aircraft as F-16 fighter jets become available in Ukraine, they wrote in the letter addressed to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. According to the US Air Force, the United States is on track to train just 12 F-16 pilots by the end of 2024. Graduating 12 Ukrainian pilots is simply not enough. Ukraine is at war and slots for Ukraine must be given priority over other foreign countries.

Editor's note: This article was updated on May 24 with additional details.

