Impact of this election on the UK economy





Economists expect fiscal policy to remain on the same path regardless of the election outcome. This means interest rate cuts will be a bigger driver of market movements this year.

After months of speculation, a date has finally been set. Britain will head to the polls on July 4th. With elections widely expected in the fall, the decision caught mayors (and even fellow politicians) by surprise. A closer look at the economic data helps explain why the Prime Minister has decided to move now.

Hours before Rishi Sunak's announcement, data showed UK inflation had fallen to within the 2% inflation target. One of Sunak's key pledges was to halve inflation, so the latest figures were, on the surface, good news for the government.

But at the same time, public finance figures for April showed a shaky start to the financial year. Borrowings were higher than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility, and stagnant economic growth and slower wage growth are expected to delay tax receipts in coming months.

The 20-year gold bond yield (used in longer-term forecasts) also rose from 4.4% at the time of the spring budget to 4.6% on Thursday, further reducing wiggle room. That leaves Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with less room to secure tax cuts at his fiscal event later this year. Labor's paean to the Tony Blair era As Sunak speaks, things may get better, but the Conservatives seem to have concluded that the economy won't get much brighter in the coming months.

Thanks to the difficult economic inheritance, both the Conservatives and Labor have pledged to adhere to fiscal rules to limit borrowing and debt. As a result, economists expect the overall fiscal policy stance to be very similar no matter who wins in July. However, there is still room for nuance between the two sides. Analysts at Capital Economics believe Labor could be more successful in increasing housebuilding, while the Conservatives could further boost productivity by regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in a lighter way. “Either way, our predictions that UK economic growth will accelerate in the 2030s are based on the benefits of AI rather than government reform,” said Paul Dales and Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics. “There is,” he said.

There is also scope for the new government to strengthen confidence in the UK economy. Even after the pandemic, household savings behavior still hasn't returned to normal, with an analysis by the Resolution Foundation finding that households saved about $54 billion more last year than they did in 2019. Changes in government can have a positive impact on GDP if they increase confidence enough to encourage spending and investment.

Since the election results are not expected to change the direction of fiscal policy, the impact on inflation will be minimal. Therefore, there will be little economic controversy over whether the interest rate cut should be postponed ahead of the election. It shouldn't be political either. The Bank of England's (BoE) independence has long been maintained and it is supported by both major political parties.

Crucially, a June rate cut was effectively ruled out even before election day was announced. The latest headline inflation figures were higher than expected, with services inflation significantly exceeding the BoE's forecasts. Following the inflation data, traders have lowered the likelihood of a June rate cut from 50% to 15%.

But analysts at ING point out that a rate cut has long been telegraphed and caution against assuming the BoE will not move in June simply because of election timing. Luke Bartholomew, chief economist at Abrdn, expects the first interest rate cuts in August, adding that the decision will be influenced not by politics but by the behavior of inflation and wage growth data in the coming months.

How a Labor government will impact your money

sterling and markets

Economists at ING said British investors have become accustomed to political drama over the past few years and tend to think the July election should not be particularly volatile for markets. Wednesday's inflation numbers drew a bigger market reaction than the election announcement.

But after the “mini” budget, gilt markets remain sensitive to signs of a lack of fiscal discipline. Analysts at Capital Economics warn that gold bond yields could rise even if interest rates are cut if political parties fail to come up with plausible plans to cut public spending or engage in a race to the bottom for tax cuts.

History shows that the UK stock market tends to welcome a new Prime Minister. Since 1962, the FTSE All-Share has recorded double-digit increases in the first year after an election when a new candidate takes office, according to analysis by AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. When the regime changes, the effect becomes even greater.

Current opinion polling data shows Labor ahead by 20 points, and analysts at ING expect there will be noise in foreign exchange markets once new Labor policies are announced. However, analysts do not expect the election to have a meaningful impact on the exchange rate, with movements in interest rates in the US and UK driving this year. They added that the overall impact on the pound would be limited as the BoE is not expected to change its policy plans due to the election.

