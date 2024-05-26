Sometimes it seems like American and British politics are at odds with each other. Not this year.





The conservative British prime minister has set a long-awaited vote date for early summer, while the United States holds a crucial presidential election a few months later. It happened in 2016, when Britons voted for Brexit and Americans elected Donald J. Trump, and now it's happening again.

Political fortune tellers may be tempted to study the results of Britain's July 4th general election for clues about how the United States will vote on November 5th. Ultimately, the country's shock vote to leave the European Union in 2016 ultimately planted the canary in the coal mine for President Trump's surprise victory later that year.

But this time, the past may not be prologue. British voters appear poised to elect the opposition Labor Party, perhaps by a landslide, over the embattled Conservatives, while in the United States, Democratic President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is locked in a dogfight with President Trump and his Republicans. party.

“We are now in a very different place politically than the United States,” said Robert Ford, a political science professor at the University of Manchester. The Conservative Party has been in power for 14 years, Brexit has disappeared as a political issue, and there is no person in Britain comparable to Trump.

Ben Ansell, professor of comparative democratic systems at the University of Oxford, said there was a common theme on both sides of the Atlantic: incumbency was a really bad thing.

By all accounts, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has decided to call an election a few months early because he does not expect the UK's economic news to get any better between now and the autumn. Analysts said Mr Sunak, who trails Labor by more than 20 percentage points in opinion polls, is confident the Conservatives can cut their losses by confronting voters now.

There is little evidence that the US political calendar influenced Mr Sunak's decision, but holding the election on July 4 has the side benefit of avoiding duplication. If he had waited until mid-November, as political pundits expected, he would have risked being swept away by the results in the United States.

Political analysts were already debating whether a Trump victory would benefit the Conservatives or Labor. Some have speculated that Mr Sunak could use the turmoil of another Trump presidency as an opportunity to stick with the Conservatives because they can get along better with Mr Trump than with Labor leader Keir Starmer.

Now it doesn't matter. Britain will have a new parliament and very likely a new prime minister before the Republicans and Democrats even hold their conventions.

Still, Britain's election results could offer lessons for the United States, analysts said. On many issues, including anxiety over immigration, anger over inflation, and clashes over social and cultural issues, the countries remain politically the same.

Professor Ansell said, “Imagine if the Conservative Party collapsed like it did in Canada in 1993, referring to a federal election in which the incumbent Progressive Conservative Party was wiped out by the Liberal Party and even pushed out by Canada's main political party, the Reform Party. Right-wing political party.

Britain's Conservative Party faces a more moderate threat from Reform UK, a party with an anti-immigration message and co-founded by populist Nigel Farage. In a recent opinion poll conducted by market research company YouGov, the Reform Party recorded 14%, the Conservative Party 22%, and the Labor Party 44%.

The surge in reforms in the UK could be a sign of the resurgence of populism in the UK and a sign and harbinger that the same could happen in the US, Professor Ansell said.

Conversely, he said a big win for Britain's centre-left parties – Labor, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens – could convince Democrats that better-than-expected results in the midterms and by-elections were no coincidence but part of a larger global election. Swing.

Some right-wing critics blame the Conservative Party's decline on its departure from the economic nationalism that fueled the Brexit vote and Conservative victory in 2019 under then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Conservatives' embrace of progressive free-market policies has left them behind Trump's MAGA legions as well as right-wing movements in Italy and the Netherlands, they said.

Whatever you think of Trump, he is unstable, the way he polls shows he is dangerous to democracy, and he is doing a much better job than the Conservatives, said Matthew Goodwin, a political science professor at the University of Kent.

One of the differences, of course, is that President Trump has been out of office for almost four years, which means he is not blamed for the cost-of-living crisis, unlike his conservative counterparts. Also, since Mr. Biden is in the US and Mr. Sunak is in the UK, I am not blaming him for failing to control the borders.

In an attempt to mobilize the Conservative base, Mr Sunak is making comments that echo the anti-immigration themes of Brexit campaigners in 2016. He spent most of his premiership pushing ahead with plans to put asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. This expensive, much-criticized, and never realized wall has more than a little in common with President Trump's border wall.

Kim Darroch, a former British ambassador to Washington, said this was a Trump moment of sorts. But given the legacy Keir Starmer will inherit, one cannot rule out someone on the Tory right seeking to take advantage of a weak Labor government to return to power in four or five years.

For all its topical importance, Brexit is barely an issue in 2024. Analysts say this reflects voter fatigue, the Conservatives' perception that leaving the European Union harmed the British economy and an acceptance that Britain will not rejoin anytime soon.

Talking about Brexit is not allowed because both parties are afraid of what will happen if they let the dogs loose, former Hong Kong governor and Conservative politician Chris Patten has said. Chris Patten was party chairman in 1992, when he overcame a poll deficit to achieve a stunning victory over Labour.

Mr Patten said he was skeptical the Conservatives would get it done this time, given deep voter fatigue with the Conservatives and the differences between Sunak and John Major, who was chancellor in 1992.

Tory MPs seem to share that sense of futility. Nearly 80 of them decided not to contest their seats. This includes Michael Gove, who once competed for party leader and has been at the center of almost every Conservative-led government. After David Cameron in 2010.

Frank Luntz, an American political strategist who has lived and worked in Britain, said elections in Britain and the United States were driven more by widespread frustration with the status quo than by ideological battles.

We were in a completely different world than we were in 2016, Mr. Luntz said. But what both sides of the Atlantic have in common is a feeling that can be summed up in one word: That's enough.

