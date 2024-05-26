



The dizzying church steeples, the thousand-year-old city center untouched by the bombings and graffiti of the Second World War, the snow-capped Alps in the middle of Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, can count on many benefits.

The unemployment rate is below 10%, the Luftwaffe has given up on moving its training school for Eurofighter and Tornado aircraft technicians elsewhere, and crime is at an all-time low.

However, as voters prepare to elect a new European Parliament next month, deep-seated fears have gripped a significant share of the electorate in one of the richest pockets of Europe's largest economy and delivered to the far-right Alternative fr Deutschland (AfD) party. ).

The bond between the party and its voters seems unshakeable, even after a cascade of recent scandals. The AfD's main candidate in the elections, Maximilian Krah, was forced on Wednesday by his party leadership to resign from its board and stop his campaign after telling Italy's La Repubblica that the SS, the force Nazi paramilitary who ran the death camps, were not all criminals and can only be judged on the basis of individual guilt.

This SS remark led France's far-right National Rally (RN) to announce it would cut ties with the AfD in the European Assembly after the June elections. The populist Identity and Democracy political group in the European Parliament then decided to expel the AfD delegation with immediate effect.

Krah had already been in the spotlight for his alleged links to China and Russia after the arrest of one of his collaborators for spying for China. On the eve of his resignation, he told the Observer that the allegations were an attempt to distract from our political arguments and threatened legal action against his accusers.

Kaufbeuren has become a stronghold of the far right. Photo: Alamy

Polls show the AfD will go into the European elections with 14% to 18% of the vote, far from its peak of 23% in October, but up from its score of 11% in 2019. Despite the blows fingers, Krah is practically assured of a seat in the European elections. the next European Parliament.

As he arrived at the Kaufbeuren rally last week, dressed in a blue suit and his trademark pocket square, Krah posed for selfies with dozens of fans, including young men with short hair and pants in leather.

Surprisingly to many, the AfD continues to make inroads into Germany's prosperous south and west, beyond its heartland into the poorer ex-communist east, as it adopts more extremes on immigration, the war in Ukraine and national atonement for the Holocaust. But the rise of rights has also given rise to a local pro-democracy movement that seeks to learn lessons from the city's dark Nazi past.

Map showing the location of Kaufbeuren in Bavaria

In Kaufbeuren, during the last regional elections in October, almost one in five voters voted for the AfD. In the cold rain, around 200 people gathered in a picturesque Old Town square for the AfD rally, waving large German flags. A similar number of peaceful counter-protesters gathered 300 meters away, led by the Omas gegen Rechts (Grandmothers Against the Right) movement and joined by Mayor Stefan Bosse and a marching band.

Krah's supporters said they were disgusted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left coalition and worried about the future of their children.

It's a disaster, the worst government we've ever had, said civil servant Manuela, 55, who is from a neighboring town and, like most AfD supporters, declined to give her last name . She brought her teenage daughter to the rally. Despite the low rate of violent crime, she said her family no longer feels safe on the streets because of Islamists.

Anti-AfD activists booed and whistled from the sidelines as Krah addressed the gathering. Manuela said: They call us Nazis just because we are patriots. The world is laughing at us because no country is as stupid as Germany, with its exaggerated tolerance and diversity. They have been telling us for decades that we should carry this guilt and therefore we should save the whole world and serve as its assistance.

An explosive report released in January revealed that high-ranking members of the AfD attended a meeting at a lakeside villa where they discussed a planned mass expulsion of German citizens from the 'immigration. This revelation sparked anti-extremist protests across the country, including in Kaufbeuren.

Doreen, 53, who works in hospital catering, said the remigration project appealed to her. I have friends and acquaintances who have emigrated here and they agree: those who want to integrate should be able to stay, and those who simply want to benefit from the welfare system should be invited to return home.

Elke, a 54-year-old nurse, said she appreciated the AfD's opposition to what she called excesses in Berlin and Brussels. I want to drive a car with an internal combustion engine, I want gas heating and I don't want a war with Russia, she said. This would have been over a long time ago if all this money hadn't flowed into Ukraine.

Several AfD voters said they opposed German military support for Ukraine and worried about a Europe-wide conflagration sparked by resistance to Vladimir Putin.

As Krah took the stage, local party officials released eight white peace doves into the overcast sky to applause from the crowd.

Father of eight, Krah expressed fear that his 21-year-old son could become cannon fodder on the Eastern Front if Germany reinstates conscription, a proposal floated in limited form by Germany's minister of Defense Boris Pistorius to face imminent security threats.

Krah warned that the surrounding Kaufbeurens region in Swabia, one of Germany's richest regions, was under threat from politicians who would strip it of its security and prosperity through climate protection measures and mass migration. He presented the AfD as the defender of traditional families while its opponents believed there were 53 genders.

Kaufbeuren Mayor Stefan Bosse speaks last week at the counter-rally against the AfD organized by Grannies Against the Right. Photographer: Frank Bauer/The Observer

Bosse, the mayor, told the Observer that much of the AfD's base in Kaufbeuren is made up of ethnic Germans from the former Soviet Union who arrived in the 1990s, many of whom have pro-Putin opinions. During the pandemic, the region has also seen a strong anti-vaxxer movement, which now opposes NATO aid to Ukraine.

Bosse has ruled the city for 20 years. In his wood-paneled office overlooking the city's pristine main street, he said he was ashamed that the far right had regained a foothold, despite efforts from across the political spectrum to blunt its appeal.

“I also feel shame towards the British and the French and towards all those who suffered so much under the Third Reich that in Germany there is a political force that has established itself and is simply trying to erase these horrible crimes,” he said.

Bosse, of the conservative Christian Social Union, said he was haunted by a particular chapter of the Nazi past in Kaufbeuren, which under Adolf Hitler housed a dynamite factory employing forced laborers, satellite concentration camps owned by Dachau and a psychiatric hospital which orchestrated the extermination. of more than 1,500 men, women and children.

Even after the city was liberated by the United States on April 27, 1945, the hospital continued to operate on the outskirts of the city under Nazi administrators, Bosse said. One hundred more helpless patients were murdered before the GIs finally took control of the facility on July 2.

I find it incredible that, even after the end of World War II, no one in Kaufbeuren informed the Americans what was happening and said, “You have to go in there and liberate them,” he said. he declares.

Speaking at the counter-protest, Bosse pointed out that July 2 is now celebrated each year by the city with a memorial ceremony for the victims, as a reminder of the need for civic courage. We must defend this democracy together, he declared.

