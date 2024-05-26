UK weather: Risk of storms, showers and flooding as Met Office warning extended | uk news





Met Office thunderstorm warnings will cover most of the UK today.

One of the existing warnings has been extended to most of northern England and parts of Wales, while another warning was issued for large swaths of central, southern and south-west England on Sunday morning.

The Southern Alert said heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause some disruption in places. It is expected to cover parts of London, Oxford and Bath from 10am to 7pm on Sunday, extending south-west as far as Exeter.

A further warning for storms and heavy rain comes into effect at 12pm and will last until 8pm. It now extends as far north as Carlisle and Newcastle, and further south includes areas such as Birmingham and Cambridge.

A separate rain warning is in place for southern Scotland from 1pm to midnight on Sunday.

Image: Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

What will the weather be like on Bank Holiday Monday?

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Scotland between 11am and 10pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The warning, which applies to Edinburgh and most of the east, promises “slow-moving heavy rain and thunderstorms” and says “could cause flooding and disruption”.

Image: Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Sky News weather presenter Joanna Robinson said earlier this weekend: “There will be further showers on Bank Holiday Monday, but the West will be drier afterwards.”

She warned that new weather warnings could be issued at short notice on Saturday and this morning she was proven right.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell previously said: “There will still be some sunshine on Sunday and Monday, but we will definitely avoid any heavy rain.”

“Watch out for thunderstorms, especially across northern and central England and north-east Wales.”

About 20 million cars were expected to be on the roads on Friday as the long weekend coincides with the half-term break for many schools.

There is also engineering work planned across the rail network, which could be further exacerbated by bad weather.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said Friday was the busiest day of the year at UK airports since October 2019, with more than 3,150 flights departing.

Some 8,486 flights were scheduled to take to the skies between Saturday and Monday, with the most popular departure points from the UK being Dublin, Amsterdam, Palma, Alicante and Malaga.

