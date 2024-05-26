US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan days after new president takes office





TAIPEI, Taiwan A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, days after the new president of the Beijing-claimed islands took office, with a warning to China to end its threats.

The six-member bipartisan House delegation is the first group of current U.S. lawmakers. The officials were due to meet with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te and arrived after China concluded two days of punitive drills around the island in response to what it described as separatist acts.

I think it is very important that we show our strong support for Taiwan. I think it's a deterrent, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NBC News before their arrival.

The delegation led by McCaul is the second on the island and also includes Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Andy Barr, R-Ky., Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

Although lawmakers from the United States and other countries regularly visit Taiwan, China views these visits as provocation and support for Taiwan's pro-independence separatist forces.

As with McCaul's first delegation to Taiwan in April 2023, Chinese officials have expressed opposition to the current trip.

In an email first obtained by NBC News, a Chinese embassy official warned McCaul against the visit and described Lai's inauguration speech Monday as the worst speech ever given by a new leader from Taiwan.

This once again proves that Mr. Lai has chosen a path of independence and is about to implement it, the email read.

Like the majority of Taiwanese public opinion, Lai, 65, who has served as the island's vice president for the past four years, says he favors maintaining the status quo, without officially declaring his independence or becoming part of from China.

Speaking at a meeting of his Democratic Progressive Party on Sunday, Lai thanked the United States and other countries for their support and said he hoped to strengthen mutual understanding and reconciliation with China through exchanges. and cooperation.

While in Taipei, U.S. lawmakers plan to meet with senior Taiwanese officials to understand the new administration's priorities and goals, a Foreign Affairs Committee spokesperson said.

Lawmakers will also meet with leaders of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy, ​​to provide oversight and discuss U.S. relations with Taiwan, which has no formal relations with Washington but relies on him for his defensive weapons and international support.

A bipartisan delegation of former senior U.S. officials attended Lai's inauguration.

China has not ruled out the use of force to unify with Taiwan, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. Relations between the two sides deteriorated under Lai's predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, with China intensifying its military and other pressures on the island, which is officially recognized by only 12 governments worldwide.

In his inauguration speech, Lai, also known by his English name William, urged China to stop its political and military threats against democratic Taiwan, which he called a frontline guardian of world peace.

I hope China will face the reality of the existence of the Republic of China, respect the choices of the Taiwan people and choose dialogue over confrontation in good faith, Lai said, using Taiwan's official name .

China expressed its disapproval of Lai on Thursday and Friday during joint military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan-controlled island groups near China's coast, leading Taiwan's military to mobilize its own strengths.

This action targets Taiwan independence forces and deters external forces from intervening, which is entirely reasonable, legal and necessary, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said at a meeting on Friday. press conference in Beijing.

In a statement released Thursday, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the island would continue to firmly uphold democracy and that this commitment would not change due to any coercion or repression.

Although China's military response is expected and will not be as severe as the live-fire military exercises it launched after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022, experts said this could indicate a hardening of attitudes in Beijing.

The million dollar question we're all trying to answer is whether or not this will become a normal thing under the Lai administration, or if it's just a necessary response that we knew the PRC was going to do? said Lev Nachman, a political scientist and assistant professor at National Chengchi University in Taipei, using the initials of China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

We do not know yet.

The delegation's visit also comes after Congress recently passed about $2 billion in military aid to Taiwan in hopes of boosting its defensive capabilities against China.

Alexander Yui, Taiwan's new representative to the United States, said the delegation's visit to the island was a demonstration of the strength of the friendship we have around the world.

It is, in its essence, as important as the military aspect of our strong position in the world and showing the other side that people care about Taiwan, Yui said.

