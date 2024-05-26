



The ruling Conservative Party announced that it would resume national service if it wins the July 4 general election.

18-year-olds will have to perform compulsory national service if the Conservatives win the UK election on July 4, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

There are generations of young people in the UK who have not been given the opportunities they deserve, and this legislation will help unite society in an increasingly uncertain world, Sunak said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's plan includes giving young people the choice between serving in the regular army for 12 months or spending one weekend a month for a year doing volunteer work in their communities, the party said.

The announcement comes as the Conservative Party intensifies its attacks on the opposition Labor Party as it prepares for the election.

Britain had a military service from 1947 to 1960, with men aged 17 to 21 serving for 18 months. The size of the British military has fallen from 100,000 in 2010 to almost 73,000 as of January 2024, the BBC reported.

The Conservatives said deployment to the military would help teens learn and engage in logistics, cybersecurity, procurement or civil response operations.

Community service options include helping local fire departments, police, the UK's National Health Service and charities that deal with loneliness in the elderly and isolated people. The BBC reported that the program would cost around 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) a year.

A royal commission of experts from the military and civil society would be created to design a national service program.

The first pilot of this program is scheduled to open for applications in September 2025. The Conservatives will then introduce national service legislation, making the measure mandatory by the end of the next parliamentary term.

The Conservatives argued the plan did not amount to conscription, the Guardian reported.

This new mandatory National Service will give our young people a life-changing opportunity, giving them the chance to learn real-world skills, do new things and contribute to their communities and country, Sunak said .

The consequences of uncertainty are clear. No plan means a more dangerous world. He added: If Labor wins, you, your family and our country will all be at risk.

Labor called the announcement a desperate, unfunded pledge and said Foreign Secretary David Cameron introduced similar plans for the National Citizen Service when he was prime minister.

A Labor spokesman said: This is not a review plan that could cost billions of dollars and is necessary as the Conservatives have reduced the army to its smallest size since Napoleon.

Britain has suffocated a Conservative Party that is ideologically bankrupt and has no plan to end 14 years of chaos. Now is the time to turn the page and rebuild Britain with Labor.

Several European countries, including Sweden, Norway and Denmark, already have conscription in their armed forces.

