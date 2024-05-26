At least 11 people, including two children, killed in tornadoes and storms in the United States | Climate crisis news





Tornadoes and storms leave trails of destruction in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Powerful storms in the United States have killed at least 11 people, including two children, and left widespread destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, after destroying homes and destroying a truck stop where drivers 'were sheltering.

Seven deaths were reported in Cooke County, Texas, near the Oklahoma border, where a tornado swept through a rural area near a mobile home park Saturday evening, officials said.

In Oklahoma, at least two people died after a tornado struck Mayes County Saturday evening, county emergency management chief Johnny Janzen told the Fox News affiliate in Tulsa.

And in northern Arkansas, two people were killed in storms in the early hours of Sunday, local authorities confirmed.

All that remains is a trail of debris. The devastation is quite severe, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told the Associated Press news agency on Sunday.

The dead included two children aged two and five, the sheriff said.

Hugo Parra, who lives in Farmers Branch, north of Dallas, said he rode out the storm with about 40 to 50 people in a gas station bathroom.

A firefighter came up to us and he said, 'You're very lucky,'” Parra said. The best way to describe it is that the wind tried to blow us off the toilet.

Several people were transported to hospitals by ambulance and helicopter in Denton County, Texas, also north of Dallas. But authorities did not immediately know the extent of the injuries.

Elsewhere in Denton County, a tornado overturned tractor-trailers and halted traffic on Interstate 35, county spokeswoman Dawn Cobb said. A shelter was opened in the rural town of Sanger.

At least 60 to 80 people were inside a truck stop, some seeking shelter, when the storm hit, but there were no serious injuries, Sappington said.

The storms also caused damage in Oklahoma, where guests at an outdoor wedding were injured. Some 375,000 people were also without power early Sunday in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

Meteorologists and authorities issued urgent warnings for people to take shelter as storms moved through the region overnight. If you are in the path of this storm, protect yourself now! » the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, posted on the social media platform X.

April and May were busy months for tornadoes, especially in the Midwest. Iowa was hit hard last week, when a deadly tornado devastated Greenfield. Other storms caused flooding and wind damage elsewhere in the state.

More severe weather is forecast for the Great Plains region on Sunday, with tornado warnings still in effect in many locations. But in Texas, the National Weather Service said the threat had diminished.

It's going to rebuild, Sappington told ABC affiliate WFAA. It's Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/26/at-least-11-people-including-two-children-killed-in-us-tornadoes-storms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos