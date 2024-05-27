Tornado warnings issued in Texas and Oklahoma as severe storms sweep across southern US





ANKARA

Tornado warnings were issued in the states of Texas and Oklahoma as severe storms with possible tornadoes swept across the southern United States, including Texas and Oklahoma, on Saturday evening, the local media.

Federal forecasters have issued tornado watches and warnings for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, Texas, advising residents lying in the path of unstable storm cells north of Dallas-Fort Worth to “seek shelter now,” NBC News reported.

Chief Meteorologist and Climate Scientist Jeff Berardelli said on X: “Extreme weather conditions have (been) very active in recent weeks. »

“One of the main reasons is a stubborn weather situation. A large ridge of heat stationed over Mexico/Gulf and a cold pool over the Pacific Northwest – a perfect setup as the disturbances straddle a semi-blocked frontal boundary focusing storms on #Tornado Alley » , he added.

In another article on the subject, he noted: “It's been a very big #Tornado season in the US so far, with some of the most photogenic tornadoes and radar scans on record. »

“So, what is behind this serious streak? And some other very interesting scientific information, in today's Berardelli bonus! » noted the manager.

Radar also confirmed tornadoes in Claremore, Oklahoma, and near Pilot Point, Texas, according to the outlet, adding that damage was reported in Denton County, Texas, causing numerous casualties.

These extreme weather conditions are attributed to a clash between cold and warm air masses.

Storms are expected to continue across Missouri and Iowa, with the Midwest and Ohio Valley bracing for damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes, affecting 42 million people in Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, St. Louis and Cincinnati.

Storms will end on the East Coast by Monday, with a slight risk of severe weather forecast for the Mid-Atlantic region.

About 27 million people in this region, including Baltimore, Washington, Charlotte, Raleigh and North Carolina, are at risk of experiencing strong to severe thunderstorms.

Flash floods

Flash flooding is also a major concern, particularly in the Central Mississippi Valley, where 3 million people, including Memphis, Tennessee, Tupelo and Mississippi, are under flood warnings.

Southern states, including Texas, are facing extreme heat, with temperatures significantly above average over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, heat advisories were issued for 7 million people in South Texas, including Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Brownsville.

Sunday will bring even more heat to the southern region, with more than 20 records expected in cities including Corpus Christi, Miami, Orlando, Baton Rouge, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Additionally, critical fire weather conditions exist across the plains from Colorado to Texas, increasing the risk of fires spreading rapidly, putting 4 million Americans on alert.

