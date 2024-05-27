The Pope at Mass with children: “The Holy Spirit accompanies us in life”





At a mass in St. Peter's Square to mark the first World Children's Day, Pope Francis said that “God created us, Jesus saved us and the Holy Spirit accompanies us all the way.” throughout our lives.”

By Francesca Merlo

The last event of the first World Children's Day, an event organized at the request of Pope Francis and which brought together around 50,000 young people yesterday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, was a mass celebrated in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis asks children gathered at the Rome stadium for the first World Children's Day (WCD) to pray for their peers who suffer from war and injustice and encourages them…

It was Trinity Sunday and the Pope mentioned this feast in his homily.

Addressing the gathered children, Pope Francis highlighted the deep unity and love within the Holy Trinity, describing it as a family. “We pray to God, God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. How many 'gods' are there? One in three people,” he explained.

A crowded St. Peter's Square on the occasion of World Children's Day

The Pope then asked the gathered children: When we pray to God the Father, what is the prayer that we all pray? They responded: “The Our Father,” after which the Holy Father encouraged them to always seek the guidance of God, the Father who created us all and who loves us deeply.

Then turning his attention to Jesus, the Son, Pope Francis spoke of the importance of Jesus in their lives. We pray to Jesus because he helps us, stays close to us, and even when we communicate, we receive Jesus and he forgives all our sins, he said. He then asked: is it true that Jesus forgives everything? and the children answered yes!

Pope Francis presides over mass on World Children's Day

Pope Francis then spoke about the Holy Spirit. He explained that understanding the Holy Spirit can be a challenge, describing the Spirit as the divine presence within us, received through baptism and the sacraments. The Holy Spirit is the one who accompanies us in life, he told the children, before encouraging them to repeat this same phrase together. He explained that the Holy Spirit guides them to do good and offers them comfort and strength in difficult times.

Finally, the Holy Father spoke to the children about Mary. What is the name of our Heavenly Mother? » he asked, and the children replied: Mary. They then recited the Hail Mary together.

Saint Peter's basilica

Closing his homily, Pope Francis urged children to pray for their parents, their grandparents, their sick children and for peace in the world. Pray for us,” the Pope concluded, “so that we can all move forward.”

