Large British life insurers have tripled their controversial reinsurance deals.





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Britain's largest life insurers tripled the amount of assets they place with global reinsurers last year, underscoring their growing reliance on risk-sharing practices that have come under scrutiny by the Bank of England and pension trustees.

Most large insurers, which have a booming market for corporate pension scheme transfers, typically pass on a portion of the pension assets and liabilities they acquire from the company's balance sheet to overseas reinsurers.

Insurers conducted at least 6 billion funded reinsurance transactions in 2022, up from at least 1.9 billion, according to information provided by insurers to the Financial Times and company reports. FTSE 100 insurer Legal & General led the way with 3.2 billion. , the listed Peer Phoenix Group recorded 1.2 billion and the privately owned pension insurance company recorded 1.3 billion.

The Bank of England has warned that a surge in funded reinsurance transactions poses serious risks to the sector and is debating stricter regulations. Regulators around the world are increasingly scrutinizing how assets transferred to life reinsurers are invested, the level of liquidity and other risks taken.

The pension trustee also warned of the impact on savers' benefits if these measures, which limit disclosure, fail.

A pension trustee said the lack of transparency around funded reinsurance meant fund governors were handing over billions of pounds of scheme assets to life insurers who did not understand the financial structure but were known to be ironclad.

In the world of trusteeship, it's acceptable to give money to others – to entities that don't understand the risks – and that entities can transfer liability to third parties without your consent, the trustee said.

suggestion

The BoE's prudential regulator is planning stress tests for companies that fund reinsurance contracts next year, although it declined to provide sector-specific data. It also proposed counterparty limits and other risk management steps.

Regulator Lisa Leaman said in a speech last month that the motivation for funded reinsurance deals is sometimes to invest in assets that may not match the insurer's liabilities under UK rules. This could pose potential risks and capital burdens if insurers need to recover assets and liabilities from reinsurers, she added.

Charlie Finch, partner at specialist pension consultancy LCP, said funded reinsurance has gained popularity as it has helped insurers improve the pricing of the schemes they offer, but calls for insurers to provide better and more consistent disclosure about their use of the tool. I did.

Insurers have defended this practice as a risk-sharing mechanism.

L&G said reinsurance was a small part of its 86 billion pension book. [worked] Working with a select panel of reinsurers, we have actively engaged with clients and regulators on the use of reinsurance.

Phoenix's chief executive, Andy Briggs, told the FT in its annual results in March that the group had a diverse range of strategies. [reinsurance] A counterparty that is financially strong and has strong collateral covenants.

this money [backing funded reinsurance deals] “It’s not going away,” said David Richardson, CEO of Just, which closed more than 400 million transactions last year. This goes into a ring-fenced collateral account that we charge, and there is a limit to the amount. [the reinsurer] You can invest.

Aviva declined to provide figures on usage, saying it was a small part of our portfolio. PIC declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0e5822d7-bd48-4d08-be29-38d1188064d4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos