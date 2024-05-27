10 of the best new and renovated beach hotels in the UK | beach vacation





Albion, Isle of Wight

Boasting some of the best sea views on the island, the Albion Hotel has been welcoming guests at Freshwater Bay since Victorian times. It is set to reopen under new ownership after a multi-million pound refurbishment. The new-look Albion has 40 rooms, including two suites, seven dog-friendly rooms and two accessible rooms, 36 of which face the sea. Some rooms feature a pull-out bathtub and a balcony or terrace. The Rock is a new 100-seat restaurant that sources more than 90% of its ingredients from the island, including garlic, tomatoes, fish, lobster and meat. A free shuttle bus will drop off and pick up guests from local bars and restaurants. The hotel is about 10 minutes' drive from Yarmouth ferry port. Opening in June, taking bookings 19 June, double 99 B&B (minimum 2 nights), albionhotel.co.uk

Knifork House Hotel, Argyland Butte

A small family-owned hotel group has renovated the 26-bedroom Knipoch House, next to Loch Feochan, near Oban on Scotland's west coast. The house was built in the 1600s and still has its original fireplaces and paneling. This includes the addition of a super king size bed and hot tub. Barbecue facilities and an outdoor dining area are available for summer. The new menu includes traditional Scottish dishes such as Cullen skink, haggis and venison, as well as thoughtful vegetarian dishes (smoked tofu with mango and black beans, Jerusalem artichoke and jackfruit cassoulet). Rooms double from 129, sonascollection.com

Sleep Eco Inn, West Sussex

Over the past century, this Edwardian red-brick building a few blocks inland from Worthing Beach has been used as a laundromat, library, school and prevention This is perhaps the most exciting implementation of a perfectly modern and rustic sustainable hotel in the 21st century. Sleep Eco Inn is an all-electric hotel with modern heating and cooling systems calculated to save 12 tonnes of carbon per year. Nine stylish rooms feature high ceilings, huge windows, comfortable beds, and colorful blankets and cushions, but traditional hotel amenities include keyless self-check-in, hot drinks vending machines (no breakfast), and 24/7 access. remains the same. Digital concierge services and real people are just a phone call away. Double the exclusive 78 rooms, sleepecohotel.co.uk

Hope Cove House, South Devon

This comfortable restaurant with rooms near Kingsbridge has just reopened after major building work and has nine rooms, all with views across the beach and onto Bolt Tail headland. Co-owner Oli Barker was one of the two men behind London restaurants Terroirs, Soif and Brawn. The menu here is simple seafood and seasonal produce. Dinner: salt-grilled sea bream with viege sauce or lemon sole with beurre noisette, capers and parsley. He and his wife Ra are aiming for a cool, welcoming house party atmosphere. There is a living room with a log burner and a terrace overlooking the bay, where you can swim, paddleboard or take a walk along the coast to Salcombe or Bantham. Hope Cove Houses' first wellness retreat runs from 6-9 June (from 650pp). Doubles as 175 B&B, hopecovehouse.co

Offshore Hotel, Lancashire

Neighboring hotels on the promenade in Lytham St Annes (Carton and Lindum) have been renovated to create one new hotel. The Offshore has 98 bedrooms of various sizes, most with ocean views. a renovated bar and outdoor terrace; Meals and drinks are available throughout the day. Highlights include a Sunday carvery and a spritz menu with drinks ranging from the classic Campari spritz to the Bakewell Bellini (amareto, cherry and prosecco). The vast sandy beach of St Annes is across the road, and the bright lights of Blackpool are a 15-minute drive away. As part of the opening offer, two people who book a B&B stay will eat free (up to 20 people). Double at 98 B&B, inncollectiongroup.com

Marine Hotel, County AntrimBallycastle Beach. Photo: David Lyons/Alamy

The Marine hotel, next to Ballycastles' long sandy beach, was refurbished earlier this year. Most of the 51 rooms have sea views, including a family room and two suites. Marconis Restaurant serves food sourced within 50 miles, including Strangford Lough mussels, Irish cheese and charcuterie platters. We also offer afternoon tea, Sunday lunch, and monthly seafood and curry dinners. Free activities include daily ocean swims at 8:30 a.m., weekly guided beach walks, bread-making demonstrations, Irish coffee masterclasses and more. Double at 140 B&B, Marinehotelballycastle.com

Tynemouth Castle Inn, Tyne and Wear Photo: Tracey Bloxham

The Art Deco Park Hotel, which has overlooked Long Sands Beach for more than 80 years, has reopened as the Tynemouth Castle Inn following a 10-metre refurbishment. The inn has 72 rooms, most with ocean views and a balcony or terrace, as well as some family and dog-friendly rooms. The pub serves food all day, from brunch (ham and pease pudding stottie, smoked mackerel crumpets) to dinner (pheasant kiev, venison meatballs) and Sunday lunch. Other on-site dining options include Oswins fish and chip shop and Cones ice cream shop. Double at 89 B&B, inncollectiongroup.com

White Horses, East Sussex High street with Rottingdean beach and South Downs in the background. Photo: Alami

Nothing stands between you and the sea views at this new boutique hotel overlooking Rottingdean's pebble beach. A tired 1930s building with 32 elegant bedrooms and a sea-view terrace restaurant serving roasted Sussex camembert, seafood chowder, fish and chips, roast lamb and craft ales has been given a new lease of life following extensive refurbishment. . and wine from local vineyards. Rottingdean, a quaint seaside town set against a backdrop of white cliffs and rolling hills, is famous for its hilltop windmills and is where novelist Rudyard Kipling wrote some of his Just So stories while living here with his family. It is also a place. And if that all sounds too quiet, Brighton Marina is just a few miles away via the famous Undercliff Walk. Double among 95 rooms, available from July, thewhitehorseshotel-rottingdean.co.uk

Plockton Inn, Highlands Photo: PR

Visitors travel from miles around to taste Plockton Inns' langoustines. Known locally as Plockton Prawn, it was caught in a creel (wicker trap) at Loch Carron in the northwest highlands and landed on the village dock. This popular family-run inn recently reopened after a refurbishment featuring new bedrooms, decor inspired by its Highland surroundings and a new look restaurant. But what hasn't changed is the cozy atmosphere of the bar, which serves a delicious, fresh seafood menu and local whiskeys, gins and ales, and hosts regular quiz nights and live music. Doubles from 125 B&B, plocktoninn.co.uk

Maltings, NorfolkWeybourne Cliffs. Photo: Sarah Weston/Alamy

A hotel housed in a 300-year-old former maltery and distillery in Weybourne is changing ownership and undergoing a 4m refurbishment. The new-look Maltings has 28 bedrooms, including suites with terraces and sea views. A former grain store is being transformed into a duplex restaurant with picture windows overlooking the waterfront. They serve local produce, some of which is cooked on a wood-fired grill in the kitchen garden. There is also a bar, games room and terrace. You can rent bicycles to explore the coast or book cooking classes, wine tastings or tours of local vineyards. The pebble beach is a 10-minute walk away. Scheduled to open this summer, prices to be announced, themaltingsweybourne.com

