US lawmakers pledge to boost Taiwan's defense with bipartisan visit days after China's punitive military drills

U.S. lawmakers pledged Monday to strengthen Taiwan's deterrence against China during a bipartisan congressional visit to the self-governing democracy, just days after Beijing surrounded the island with massive military exercises.

Last week's exercises were the largest China has launched in more than a year and came days after Taiwan swore in its new president, Lai Ching-te, who is openly hated by Beijing for defending the sovereignty and distinct identity of the island.

At a news conference in Taipei, U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the exercises an intimidation tactic aimed at punishing democracy and pledged to strengthen the defense of Taiwan by accelerating the delivery of defensive weapons from the United States.

Citing recent foreign military funding for Taiwan approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, McCaul pledged to provide Taiwan with weapons it purchased from the United States as soon as possible.

We are making progress on these weapon systems. I would like to see them more quickly, but they are coming, he said.

The United States maintains close but informal relations with Taiwan and is required by law to provide the island with weapons to defend itself. However, Taiwan has repeatedly expressed concerns over delays in US arms deliveries, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Lai and I have always had a very sober but very direct conversation about the threat to this island from its northern neighbor, McCaul said, referring to China.

China's ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never controlled it, and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.

China's military launched two days of drills last Thursday, sending warships and fighter jets around Taiwan and its outlying islands, in what it calls harsh punishment for separatist acts by Taiwan independence forces . He said the exercises were intended to test his ability to take power on the island.

Beijing has long denounced Lai as a dangerous separatist and criticized his inauguration speech, during which he called on China to stop its intimidation of Taiwan.

The vast majority of Taiwanese have no desire to live under Chinese domination. But under Xi Jinping, China's most authoritarian leader in a generation, Beijing has become more assertive and stepped up diplomatic, economic and military pressure on its democratic neighbor.

In the often bitterly polarized atmosphere at the Capitol, support for Taiwan has become one of the few points of bipartisan agreement.

Without deterrence, President Xi has bold, aggressive ambitions, and we must simply do everything we can to enable him to understand that the risk outweighs the reward, that the risk is too high. “I think the deterrence that we provide, and that we provide by being here today, will help prevent that,” said McCaul, a Republican.

China's Foreign Ministry said it strongly opposed the visit and had lodged tough representations with the United States.

He urged U.S. lawmakers to stop playing the Taiwan card, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop supporting and condoning Taiwan's pro-independence separatist forces, and stop undermining China-China relations. -American interests as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. a regular press conference on Monday.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung called the visit by U.S. lawmakers a powerful demonstration of Taiwan's strong bipartisan support for the United States.

It is also an important gesture of solidarity that shows that America stands firmly with Taiwan's democracy, and for that we are deeply grateful, Lin said at the press conference alongside McCaul, pledging to advance the rock-solid partnership between the two parties.

The Chinese military exercises, he said, were aimed at expressing their dissatisfaction with President Lai, a president democratically elected by the people of Taiwan.

But he said they had another goal.

I think the military exercises were also the PRC's way of welcoming this delegation, he said, referring to China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

The delegation also met with Lai, Taiwan's new leader, on Monday morning.

Calling McCaul's longtime friend in Taiwan, Lai thanked the delegation for its strong support for Taiwan and pledged to deepen cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries to maintain peace , regional stability and prosperity.

I deeply admire former US President Ronald Reagan's concept of peace through strength. Therefore, in the future, I will strengthen reforms and strengthen national defense, thereby showing the world the Taiwanese people's determination to defend their homeland, Lai said.

With your support, I hope that the U.S. Congress, through its legislative action, will continue to help Taiwan strengthen its self-defense capabilities, thereby advancing bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

In response, McCaul congratulated Lai on becoming president, saying Taiwan had the right person at the right time and in the right place.

We need to make sure no one in their right mind will try to disrupt the peace that allows you to thrive, McCaul told Lai. The United States is and always will be a reliable partner, and no amount of coercion or intimidation will slow or stop routine congressional visits to Taiwan.

McCaul last visited Taiwan in April 2023 and met with former President Tsai Ing-wen. China responded with a show of military force and subsequently imposed sanctions on McCaul.

In August 2022, China staged massive war games around Taiwan to show its displeasure with the visit to Taipei of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosis. Beijing fired missiles into the waters surrounding the island and simulated a blockade with fighter jets and warships, in its biggest show of force in years.

