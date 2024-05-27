



In the build-up to the 1992 election, the Suns' attack on Neil Kinnock, the Labor leader who had been expected to win, was relentless. On polling day, the front page featured a model of Kinnock with a lightbulb with the following headline: If Kinnock wins today, he will be the last person to leave the UK. Please turn off the light.

When he lost, the newspaper's front page headline was: It's the Sun won't win. Suns owner Rupert Murdoch later told the Leveson inquiry that the headline was poor, wrong and deeply insulting to then-editor Kelvin Mackenzie. He added: We don't have that power.

After Rishi Sunak snubbed most of his cabinet last Wednesday by announcing a July 4 general election, much of the British media withheld early support for either party. But the messaging has already appeared more nuanced than in previous elections, including at the Murdoch-owned Sun and Times.

Rupert Murdoch described the Suns front page after Neil Kinnock lost the 1992 election as dry and wrong. Photo: The Sun

The Suns' editorial on Thursday was cautious, with no mention of which party it would support and calling Sunak's decision to call the early polls an almighty punt. The Times said Labour's plans for national renewal were unclear and added that the Conservative leader was likely to contrast the consistency of his belief in Tory orthodoxy with Sir Keir Starmer's chameleon policies.

Murdoch, 93, stepped down last year from running News Corp, the parent company of News UK, which publishes the Times and The Sun, but remains involved in his newspaper's political reporting. It is said that he is deeply interested. And famously, he likes to support winners.

Steve Barnett, professor of communications at the University of Westminster, said: Historically, both the Times and the Sun have supported the eventual winner of a general election. Murdoch knows Starmer will win and would be very surprised if there wasn't at least lukewarm support.

Elsewhere in the right-wing media there will be a lack of any form of support for the Labor leader. The Telegraph's endorsement of the Conservatives, which says the party is a far better choice for Britain, came less than three hours after Sunak's announcement. In an editorial largely endorsing Sunak, the Daily Mail said the country's future prosperity and security depended on it, apart from informing readers that a vote for the Reform Party was a backdoor vote for Starmer.

Barnett said: Murdoch is a pragmatist, while the Telegraph and Mail are more ideological and will seek to influence the direction of the Tories after their defeat. For the same reason, I wouldn't be surprised if Express reformed again.

But if the Murdoch press backs Starmer, it will cause quite a stir among some in the industry. They won't forget that the Labor leader has prosecuted more than 20 journalists, including phone hacking charges against Rebecca, now CEO of News UK. Brooks was cleared of all charges.

It would be an outright outrage if Murdoch backed Starmer, said former Suns editor Mackenzie. He was the one who prosecuted journalists. They were removed, but their lives were either destroyed or disrupted. That would be a low blow.

Asked who he expected Murdoch's media to support, he said: It is difficult to see how one can support a lawyer who has caused so much harm to the public. [Murdoch] I wouldn't put it past him because I think it's in his best interest.

Starmer's attitude towards the Murdoch press is less clear-cut than that of the last Labor leader to win a general election. In July 1995, Prime Minister Tony Blair flew halfway around the world to woo Murdoch at a News Corporation conference on Hayman Island, off the coast of Queensland, Australia, and was granted formal approval in 1997.

Prime Minister Blair and Murdoch at a press conference in 2008. After Blair visited Hayman Island to woo Murdoch in 1995, The Sun supported him in the 1997 election. Photo: Mike Theiler/EPA/Shutterstock

Media observers point to Starmer in the Sun's article as evidence he is seeking approval, but a less obvious bid for support may be seen in parliament last Thursday, Hacked Off chief executive Nathan Nathan Sparkes said: Press.

Labor backed the government's media bill with a wind-up period that would allow the remaining legislative steps to move forward quickly and be passed before the general election. This included the repeal of Section 40, which required news outlets to pay the costs of those who bring lawsuits unless they joined a state-backed media regulator. No major news publishers, including the Guardian, supported it.

Sparkes said the move appeared to raise the prospect of the Labor leadership ready to abandon long-standing promises to address media reform in order to generate a few positive headlines for the Murdoch press. He urged Labor to stop siding with Murdoch and other media owners and take action on journalistic standards. [] Desperate to avoid responsibility.

