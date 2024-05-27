Growing U.S. debt burden spooks some bond investors as election nears





Brenda OConnor Juanas, SVP of UBS Wealth Management, and John Lonski, founder of the Lonski Group, discuss earnings season and share their 2024 market outlook on Mornings with Maria.

Bond investors are worried about federal budget deficits that are expected to persist for the foreseeable future, regardless of the outcome of this year's presidential election.

Although President Joe Biden and his primary opponent, former President Donald Trump, have each touted deficit reduction efforts in their respective administrations, budget forecasts from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) project that the deficit will increase from approximately $1.6 trillion in 2024 to $2.6 trillion per year. in ten years.

While analysts and investors expect deficits to remain at historically high levels and are likely to grow in coming years, some have taken steps to protect their portfolios from rising bond yields, while that others have raised concerns about the amount of future debt issuance needed to finance deficit spending without destabilizing the $27 trillion Treasury market. Despite these concerns, a debt crisis is not imminent.

“The most predictable crisis in history… is so far more of a silent crisis,” JPMorgan analysts said in a recent note. He adds that the US national debt is “a problem 'for tomorrow,' but not now.”

INTEREST COSTS ON NATIONAL DEBT ALONE EXCEED DEFENSE AND DRUG EXPENDITURES

Bond investors are worried about rising U.S. deficits and their impact on the Treasury market. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A sudden drop in demand for U.S. government bonds is unlikely to occur due to the dollar's status as the world's leading reserve currency and the size and depth of the Treasury market.

However, demand for U.S. bonds has shifted as foreign holdings have not kept pace with market growth and the Federal Reserve has reduced the size of its bond holdings.

With continued uncertainty over the depth and breadth of the Fed's interest rate cuts – which have been put on hold due to stubbornly high inflation – investors are reassessing the government bond market.

NATIONAL DEBT TRACKER: AMERICAN TAXPAYERS (YOU) ARE NOW HANGING FOR $34,566,128,968,551.63 AS OF 05/24/24

The Federal Reserve is gradually reducing its holdings of US Treasury bonds. (Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

“One of the things we talk about a lot internally is not just supply but also demand,” David Rogal, managing director and member of the multi-sector team in BlackRock's global fixed income group, told Reuters.

“An environment where you have a smaller buyer base and greater supply definitely makes me think that over time you will see a greater term premium,” he said in reference to a measure of additional compensation that investors demand for loans to the government through long-term bonds. purchases.

Craig Ellinger, head of Americas fixed income at UBS Asset Management, said short-term debt “seems to be the safest place to be in case deficits spiral out of control.”

WARREN BUFFETT EXPECTS HIGHER TAXES DUE TO INCREASING DEFICIT

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates will stay high for longer until inflation declines. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“If we take a step back from the Fed and the next six months where we could still get substantial rate cuts, the supply numbers are not going to be healthy,” said Ella Hoxha, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, in an interview with Reuters. report. Hoxha currently favors short-term maturities in the Treasury bond market.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds are currently around 4.4%, which she said could rise to 8 or 10% over the next few years as, longer term, falling rates n is “unsustainable” given the debt levels of the United States. .

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The federal government's gross national debt is currently more than $34.5 trillion, while the debt held by the public, a measure favored by economists analyzing the national debt, is $21 trillion — although it is expected to reach $48 trillion by 2034, according to the CBO.

The high-interest-rate environment has exacerbated the deficit, with federal spending on debt interest payments this year outpacing military and Medicare spending.

Reuters contributed to this report.

