Melanoma skin cancer rates hit record high in UK, study finds | cutaneous cancer





Melanoma skin cancer rates have reached an all-time high in the UK, according to analysis, which found there has been a significant increase in the number of cases over the past decade, particularly in older people.

Figures from Cancer Research UK (CRUK) show that between 2007-09 and 2017-19, the number of new diagnoses rose by almost a third, from 21 to 28 per 100,000 people, by 57% in people aged over 80 and by 7% in older people. % increased. From 25 to 49 years old.

The difference in trends is thought to reflect greater awareness among younger people of the link between ultraviolet (UV) radiation and skin cancer risk. Older people were less aware of the dangers of tanning and were the first generation exposed to the cheap package holiday boom that began in the 1960s.

CRUK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said it was concerning the high number of people being diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer across the UK. The fact that most of these cases are preventable highlights the importance of people taking sun safety seriously.

The charity's forecasts show a record 20,800 cases will be diagnosed in the UK this year, around 17,000 of which are preventable. Nearly 90% of melanomas are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet rays, which can damage the skin's DNA.

Other factors, including a growing and aging population and improved awareness of the signs of skin cancer, have also contributed to the rise in numbers.

Despite the steady rise in cases, deaths from melanoma are expected to continue to fall, the charity said. Improvements in early diagnosis and treatment have led to melanoma survival times doubling over the past 50 years, with almost nine in 10 adults diagnosed with cancer in the UK now surviving for more than 10 years.

Dr Claire Knight, senior health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said that if you get a sunburn just once every two years, your risk of developing skin cancer is three times higher than if you never get a sunburn. Whether you're enjoying the nice weather abroad or here at home, it's important to protect yourself from excessive sunlight, especially if you burn easily.

Remember that sunburn doesn't just happen when it's hot. It can also occur on cooler or cloudy days. The charity advises people to spend time in the shade, especially between 11am and 3pm. Cover up with clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-blocking sunglasses. Regularly apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and a 4-5 star rating.

The warning comes a month after doctors at University College London Hospital began Phase 3 trials of a potentially game-changing mRNA-based cancer vaccine against melanoma. The personalized treatment, which boosts a patient's immune system to attack cancer cells, is being tested further in lung, bladder and kidney cancer.

