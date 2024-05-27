Severe Memorial Day weather: Powerful US storms head east after killing 20 people





VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) Powerful storms killed at least 20 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after wiping out homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens of people sought shelter during the latest deadly bad weather to hit the central United States

The storms inflicted their worst damage in a region stretching from northern Dallas to northwest Arkansas. On Monday, forecasters said, the greatest risk would shift east, covering a large part of the country, from Alabama to around New York.

Seven deaths were reported in Cooke County, Texas, near the Oklahoma border, where a tornado swept through a rural area near a mobile home park Saturday evening, the Texas governor said Sunday , Greg Abbott, during a press conference. Among the dead were two children aged 2 and 5. Three family members were found dead in a home, according to the county sheriff.

Eight people have died across the state of Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed during a news conference Sunday evening. A rescue official said two of the deaths were attributed to the circumstances of the storm but not directly to the weather, including one person who suffered a heart attack and another who was deprived of oxygen due to loss of oxygen. 'electricity.

Connie Buckingham views storm damage from the front door of her son's home, where she also lives, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Claremore, Oklahoma. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Popeyes is damaged by storm at the shopping center at West Walnut Avenue and North 24th Street, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Rogers, Arkansas. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

The deaths included a 26-year-old woman who was found dead outside a destroyed home in Olvey, a small community in Boone County, according to Daniel Bolen of the county's emergency management office. One person died in Benton County and two other bodies were found in Marion County, officials said.

In Oklahoma, two people died in Mayes County, east of Tulsa, officials said. Among the injured were guests at an outdoor wedding.

Three people have died in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Monday in a post on the social media platform X, citing multiple reports of wind damage and tornadoes.

The small community of Charleston was directly impacted by Sunday evening's storm, where several homes were destroyed and utilities were interrupted.

It's a big mess, said Rob Linton, who lives in Charleston and is the fire chief of nearby Dawson Springs. Fallen trees everywhere. The houses have moved. Power lines are cut. No utilities, no water, no electricity.

Charleston is an unincorporated community two miles north of Dawson Spring that was devastated by a tornado in late 2021. Beshears' father, former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, grew up in Dawson Springs.

Will Worthey, left, and Lindsey Worthey of Rogers, help clear debris from a downed tree at the home of Betty Wood on South 24th Street, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Rogers, Ark. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Damage is seen at a truck stop the morning after a tornado struck, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Valley View, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortés)

In Texas, about 100 people were injured and more than 200 homes and structures destroyed, Abbott said, sitting outside a ravaged truck stop near the small farming community of Valley View. The region was among the hardest hit, with winds reaching around 135 mph, authorities said.

The hopes and dreams of Texas families and small businesses have been literally crushed in storm after storm, said Abbott, whose state has seen successive bouts of extreme weather, including storms that killed eight people in Houston in Beginning of the month.

Abbot signed an amended weather disaster declaration Sunday to include Denton, Montague, Cooke and Collin on a list of counties already under a disaster declaration triggered by storms and flooding in late April.

Hugo Parra, who lives in Farmers Branch, north of Dallas, said he rode out the storm with 40 to 50 people in the truck stop restroom. The storm tore the roof and walls off the building, mutilating metal beams and leaving damaged cars in the parking lot.

A firefighter came up to us and he said, 'You're very lucky,'” Parra said. The best way to describe it is that the wind tried to blow us off the toilet.

Several people were transported to hospitals by ambulance and helicopter in Denton County, also north of Dallas.

A SERIES OF DEADLY STORMS

The destruction continued during a dark month of deadly weather in the center of the country.

Tornadoes that struck Iowa last week killed at least five people and injured dozens. These deadly tornadoes appeared during a historically bad season for tornadoes, a time when climate change is contributing to the severity of storms around the world. April saw the second highest number of tornadoes ever recorded in the country.

Destroyed homes are visible after a deadly tornado struck the night before, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Valley View, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortés)

Meteorologists and authorities issued urgent warnings for people to take shelter as storms moved through the region Saturday evening and Sunday. If you are in the path of this storm, protect yourself now! the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, published on X.

Harold Brooks, a senior scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, said the series of tornadoes over the past two months was due to a persistent atmosphere of warm, humid air.

HOUSES DESTROYED, ROADS BLOCKED

Residents woke up Sunday to overturned cars and collapsed garages. Some residents could be seen pacing and assessing the damage. Nearby, neighbors sat on the foundation of a destroyed house.

In Valley View, near the truck stop, storms tore roofs off homes and blew out windows. Clothing, insulation, pieces of plastic and other debris were wrapped in miles of barbed wire fencing surrounding pastures in the rural area.

Kevin Dorantes, 20, was in nearby Carrollton when he learned the tornado was hitting the Valley View neighborhood where he lived with his father and brother. He called them both and told them to hide in the windowless bathroom, where they weathered the storm and survived unscathed.

As Dorantes walked through the neighborhood of downed power lines and devastated homes, he came across a family whose home was reduced to a pile of splintered rubble. A father and son were trapped under the debris and friends and neighbors rushed to get them out, Dorantes said.

They were conscious but seriously injured, Dorantes said.

GENERATED POWER OUTAGES

Severe weather knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses because of the storms.

Damage is seen at a truck stop the morning after a tornado struck, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Valley View, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortés)

As of Monday, more than 187,000 customers were without power in Kentucky, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us. Some 84,000 customers were without power in Alabama; 74,000, West Virginia; 70,000, Missouri; and 63,000, Arkansas.

Inaccessible roads and downed power lines in Oklahoma also led authorities in the town of Claremore, near Tulsa, to announce on social media that the town was on lockdown due to the damage.

MORE VIOLENT WEATHER TO EXPECT

The system causing the latest severe weather was expected to move eastward through the remainder of the holiday weekend.

The Indianapolis 500 started four hours late after a strong storm hit the area, forcing officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to evacuate about 125,000 spectators.

More severe storms were forecast in Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The risk of severe weather shifts to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday, forecasters said.

To track the progress of the storm system, see The Associated Press Tornado Tracker.

Track tornado touchdowns with this interactive map

Associated Press journalists Sophia Tareen in Chicago, Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, Sara Cline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jesse Bedayn in Denver contributed to this report.

