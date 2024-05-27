Grayson Murray dies at 30: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, pro golfers react to 'huge loss for all of us'





Professional golfer Grayson Murray committed suicide this weekend after withdrawing in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Following news of his death, there was immediate reaction from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and other competitors Saturday at Colonial Country Club and beyond.

Monahan sat down with CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis to discuss the tragic situation shortly after arriving in Fort Worth, Texas.

“There’s a brotherhood here,” Monahan said. “There's a family here. And I just wanted to be here for our players, our caddies, our families that are here. It's a close-knit community on the PGA Tour, and being in the locker room and seeing the devastation on the faces of every player who arrives is really hard to see and really profound.”

Monahan added that Murray, 30, was a remarkable player, but also “a very courageous person” for the way he worked to improve his life after battling anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse .

Charles Schwab Challenge players were alerted to Murray's death as they completed the third round. Due to the timing, many of them learned the news after the round and reacted on the spot.

“Yeah, obviously the news hasn't really sunk in yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them,” said world number one Scottie Scheffler, who shot 63 on Saturday. “I can't imagine what a difficult time this is. I've gotten to know Grayson a little better over the last six months or so, and yeah, really, there's no real way to express with words how sad and tragic it is. But I think of his family.

“It was a huge shock,” Webb Simpson told CBS Sports. Simpson and Murray have known each other since Murray was young. “My heart sank. I've been competing in a junior tournament for 14 years now – the Webb Simpson Challenge – and he was the first ever winner. I remember that day like it was yesterday when he won the trophy. I knew he was going to be a great player from day one.

“I just played with him in Charlotte the first two days. We had a great time together. His game looked good. I hate it. I hate it so much. I got to know him even better this year – shared a meal together at Pebble Beach with his fiancée I know she is suffering and everyone associated with Grayson Murray is suffering. I hate it. I miss him, but I'm grateful he's where he was with his faith before this morning came.”

Peter Malnati, who played with Murray in the first two rounds at Colonial, cried during his interview.

“I didn’t know Grayson very well, but I spent the last two days with him,” Malnati said. “It's funny, we get so upset here because of a bad break here or a good break there. We're so competitive. We're so competitive here. We all want to beat each other. Then something Something like this happens, and you realize, “We’re only human.”

“It's a really tough day because you look at Grayson and you see someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past, and he's been open about it. And you see him bring his life back to a place where he feels good about things. It's so sad. I was with him yesterday. He's playing great!

Malnati then recounted how Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas – father of Bill Haas and former coach of Simpson and Will Zalatoris – once told him that Murray was the most talented player to ever step foot on campus from Wake Forest.

“It’s a huge loss for all of us on the PGA Tour, it’s a huge loss for our fans,” Malnati said. “In a time like this, you realize that as much as we want to fight and be competitive, we are one big family. And we lost one today, and it's terrible.”

Others like Justin Thomas, Luke Donald and Bubba Watson shared some of their thoughts via social media.

