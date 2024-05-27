At least 21 dead in Memorial Day weekend storms that devastated several US states





(AP) – A series of powerful storms swept across the central and southern United States over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, killing at least 21 people and leaving a wide trail of destroyed homes, businesses and outages current.

The destructive storms caused deaths in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky and were just north of an oppressive early-season heat wave, setting records from southern Texas to Florida.

Forecasters said severe weather could move to the East Coast later Monday and warned millions of people outside during the holidays to watch the skies.

Store owner Sidney Graham removes storm-damaged debris at Living Loved Lash and Body Studio on West Walnut Avenue on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Rogers, Ark. Powerful storms left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)(AP)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who earlier declared a state of emergency, and at a news conference Monday announced that four people had died in four different counties.

We know there are at least four families this morning who lost a loved one less than 24 hours ago and are hurting, Beshear said. And we must rally behind them and do everything we can to carry them.

The death toll of 21 also includes seven deaths in Cooke County, Texas, following a Saturday tornado that ripped through a mobile home park, officials said, and eight deaths across Arkansas.

Two people died in Mayes County, Oklahoma, east of Tulsa, authorities said. Among the injured were guests at an outdoor wedding.

The latest community to be left with destroyed homes and no power is the small community of Charleston, Kentucky, which was directly hit Sunday evening by a tornado that the governor said appeared to be on the ground for 40 miles.

It's a real disaster, said Rob Linton, who lives in Charleston and is the fire chief of the nearby town of Dawson Springs, which was hit by a tornado in 2021. Trees fell everywhere. The houses have moved. Power lines are cut. No utilities, no water, no electricity.

Damage is visible at Tom Jones' home after the roof blew off during a storm, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Claremore, Oklahoma. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)(AP)

Farther east, some rural areas of Hopkins County hit by the 2021 tornado around the community of Barnsley were damaged again Sunday evening, county Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said.

There were a lot of people who were putting their lives back together and then this,” Bailey said. Almost the same place, same houses and everything.

More than 600,000 customers in the eastern United States were without power Monday morning, including more than 170,000 in Kentucky. Twelve states reported at least 10,000 outages, according to PowerOutage.us.

The area on high alert for severe weather Monday covers a large swath of the eastern United States, from Alabama to New York.

Dozens of people suffered damage to homes and power lines caused by the tornado and uprooted trees. (KJRH via CNN)

It was a dark month, marked by tornadoes and extreme weather in the central part of the country.

Tornadoes that struck Iowa last week killed at least five people and injured dozens. Storms killed eight people in Houston earlier this month. The severe thunderstorms and deadly tornadoes appeared during a historically bad season for tornadoes, at a time when climate change is contributing to the severity of storms around the world. April saw the second highest number of tornadoes ever recorded in the country.

Harold Brooks, a senior scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, said the series of tornadoes over the past two months was due to a persistent atmosphere of warm, humid air.

This warm, humid air sits at the northern edge of a thermal dome, bringing temperatures typically seen at the height of summer until late May.

More than a dozen dead after tornado-producing storms hit the central United States over Memorial Day weekend. (CNN, KTVT, WFAA, NATALIA BERG, @DENTONFIREDEPT, MORE)

The heat index, a combination of air temperature and humidity to indicate how hot the human body feels, is expected to reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) in parts of South Texas on Monday .

Miami set a record 96 F (35.5 C) on Sunday.

To track the progress of the storm system, see The Associated Press Tornado Tracker.

Schreiner reported from Louisville, Kentucky. Associated Press reporter Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

