William and Kate are uneasy about Harry and Meghan's close relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie.

William and Kate are nervous about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's closeness to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: For William and Kate, the alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.

They said Beatrice and Eugenie, who are effectively outcasts, feel they have much more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other member of the family.

The situation is made even worse by the fact that Kate herself, a senior royal asset, is virtually inactive while she continues her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales has been receiving treatment for a cancer diagnosis since making the public announcement in March.

William joined Prince George as they attended the Emirates FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday.

The two royals shook hands with their teams as they collected their runner-up and winner's medals respectively. As president of the Football Association, William presented Manchester United with the FA Cup.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1716829220Beatrice pays tribute to Fergie reading to school children.

The 35-year-old paid tribute to Sarah Ferguson, explaining how she was raised by an amazing mum and reflecting on the importance of storytelling for young people while meeting children at West Thornton Primary School in Croydon.

The Duchess has written books for children, such as the Budgie the Little Helicopter series.

Beatrice, a royal patron of the Oscar Book Awards, read When Dinosaurs Walked The Earth by Sean Taylor and illustrated by Zehra Hicks, which topped this year's shortlist.

Princess Beatrice pays tribute to Sarah Ferguson by reading to school children.

Athena StavrouMay 27, 2024 18:00

1716824824ICYMI: William and Kate have released a statement following the death of an RAF pilot in a Spitfire crash.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are very saddened after a Royal Air Force pilot was killed in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road, Lincolnshire, just before 1.20pm on Saturday.

A Battle of Britain Memorial Squadron Spitfire (BBMF) was flying near the airfield when the crash occurred.

Athena Stavrou27 May 2024 16:47

1716824182Royal children are not exempt from the National Service Scheme.

Young royals will be among those required to spend a year in the military or volunteer in the community under Rishi Sunak's plans to restart national service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children: Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6).

The Telegraph reported that the Conservatives said they were not excluding royal children.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also have young children, including Zara Tindall and Prince Edward's son, the Earl of Wessex, 16.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the King's coronation day in May (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Athena Stavrou27 May 2024 16:36

He said: “Prince Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew but have maintained regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie, who have always been free from any connection to Meghan's angry and bitter time in the UK.”

Athena StavrouMay 27, 2024 13:30

1716810414King received his first Sycamore Gap tree seedlings almost eight months after logging.

The King was presented with the first seedlings grown from seeds collected from Sycamore Gap trees, nearly eight months after the historic tree was toppled in an act of vandalism.

This tree, which had stood next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland for 200 years, was cut down in September last year, causing nationwide public outrage.

Once the sapling grows into a sapling, Charles will plant it in Windsor Great Park for visitors to enjoy as a symbol of the hope and beauty that can come from loss, the National Trust said on Monday.

Buckingham Palace said in a social media post: “Part of the power of trees to move and comfort us lies in the continuity and hope they represent. This means that the seeds of a tree that took root in the past and thrives in the present will be passed on to other places. A future we cannot yet imagine.

A tree that had stood next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland for 200 years was cut down in September last year. (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Athena Stavrou27 May 2024 12:46

1716800280Biden administration requests US court to keep Prince Harry's visa documents confidential

The Biden administration has asked a U.S. court to keep Prince Harry's visa application private amid concerns about his previous drug use.

The Telegraph reported that U.S. Department of Homeland Security lawyers petitioned the court in February over a request by the conservative Heritage Foundation to make Harry's application public.

The controversy sparked after the prince admitted in his memoir, Spare, that he had previously taken cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

Your Honor, many of these records are law enforcement records, the department's attorney said. Therefore, there is a stigma associated with being mentioned on law enforcement records.

He added that releasing the files would expose confidential law enforcement tools.

He continued: The government cited several examples in the brief about the private nature of immigration records and the fact that people who are public figures still maintain privacy interests.

(Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Athena Stavrou27 May 2024 09:58

1716791432The goat made by Charles Wang as a student is expected to sell for $10,000 at auction.

A ceramic goat made by King Charles during his college days is expected to sell for around $10,000 at auction.

Created over 50 years ago, this piece is believed to be the only porcelain piece ever created by a monarch.

The goat was a gift to retired carpenter Raymond Patton from his aunt, a chef at Cambridge University, where Charles studied from 1967 to 1970.

Marusha Muzaffar27 May 2024 07:30

1716790232ICYMI: The King has a hobby that the Queen refuses to interfere with, a royal expert claims.

The 75-year-old king has been a lifelong advocate for environmental issues and gardening.

His Majesty the King has been patron of the National Gardens Scheme, which opens private gardens on designated days for charity since 2002, when he was Prince of Wales.

Biographer Angela Levin told GB News: They love going to the garden center and have lots of things to do all year round. Camilla does not interfere [Charless] Highgrove Garden.

Marusha Muzaffar27 May 2024 07:10

Royal fans swoon over Williams' beautiful gesture for Kate

British royal fans were delighted with Prince William's beautiful gesture to Princess Kate after his World Mental Health Day speech.

In the released video, William applauded Kate and then politely pulled up a chair. The moment touched many people and reportedly racked up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok, with fans praising William for his gesture.

One reviewer noted: Of course it is. According to The Mirror, he is a gentleman.

Another added: “His mom would be so proud,” while a third added: “So beautiful.”

“So adorable,” one social media user said.

Another woman wrote in the comments: These two are very connected. I love the way he puts his hand on her waist in the crowd. I'm here, I got it!

Marusha Muzaffar27 May 2024 06:50

1716787832Line of succession to the British throne: who is the next heir to the throne?

From Prince William to Prince Harry, here's who will be the next king or queen of England.

Marusha Muzaffar27 May 2024 06:30

