What is Rishi Sunak's plan, is it essential and how does it work?





Rishi Sunak has pledged to relaunch national service for 18-year-olds. Under the compulsory system, young people must either enlist in the military for 12 months or spend one weekend each month doing volunteer work in their community.

The new royal commission will design the program, starting with a pilot scheme in September 2025, before being rolled out nationally by 2029.

Here, The Telegraph looks at some of the key questions about the plans.

What is national service?

National Service was introduced in Britain in 1949, and all physically fit males aged 17 and 21 were required to serve in the army, initially for 18 months, but this was increased to two years in 1950.

They then remained on the reserve list for a further four years, during which time they could be called up to serve with their unit, but no more than three times for a maximum of 20 days.

Under Rishi Sunak's modern plans, teenagers would have the option of joining the military for 12 months or volunteering for a period of time in their local communities.

When did your National Service in the UK end?

Although military service officially ended in 1960, deferred periods of service still had to be completed. The last national soldier was discharged in 1963.

From what age should I participate?

Under the Tory plan, 18-year-old school leavers would be required to take part in the scheme.

Are 18-year-old students attending college exempt or allowed to defer?

no. Everyone must do national service and adapt it to fit their lives. Deferrals are very limited and there are no deferrals for college students.

What happens if a young person has a job?

People at work are no exception.

What happens if you're taking a gap year abroad?

This cannot be an exemption and people abroad must perform national service along with any travel.

What if I already work in emergency services, prisons or the healthcare sector?

The royal commission will consider exemptions, including where people are already working in the armed forces. But the starting point is that everyone serves.

What happens if a young person needs unpaid care?

The Royal Commission will aim to enable everyone to participate.

Are royal children expected to participate?

That's right. Everyone should receive national service.

Will this apply to Northern Ireland?

That's right. But the royal commission will consider how to manage sensitivities around national services.

What happens if not enough people apply for a military deployment?

The Conservatives have argued that similar schemes have had very high uptake in other countries and have indicated they do not expect this to be a problem.

