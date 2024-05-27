China's economic growth will be eclipsed by that of the United States in 2031-35





China's rapidly aging population will pose a barrier to its economic growth, which will be overtaken by that of the United States in the coming years, according to a leading demographer.

Fu-Xian Yi, a reproductive scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an expert on Chinese demographics, noted that the share of China's population over the age of 65 had increased from 7 percent in 1998 to 15, 4% in 2023.

Historically, no country has managed to achieve 4% growth in the 12 years since, when older people made up 15% of the population, he wrote in Project Syndicate on Wednesday. The average growth rate of high-income countries during this period is only 1.8%.

Although the United States remains the world's largest economy, its growth rate lags behind China's, even though the No. 2 economy has slowed sharply in recent years. Last year, China's GDP grew 5.2%, compared to 2.5% for the United States.

But Yi sees the situation changing over the next decade and draws parallels between China's aging population and the way similar demographic trajectories have cooled the Japanese and German economies.

Based on these historical trends, China's growth rate is expected to slow to 3% by 2028 and fall below that of the United States from 2031 to 2035, he predicted.

For its part, the Congressional Budget Office projected earlier this year that U.S. economic growth would slow much more gradually, from about 2.2% in 2025 to 1.9% in the early 2030s.

China is also unlikely to reach high-income country status, based on the World Bank's per capita income threshold, Yi added. After falling just below the 2023 level, China's per capita income will not rise fast enough in coming years to catch up, as the benchmark index rises in line with overall global growth.

In addition, the erosion of China's trade surplus, low interest rates and deflationary pressures will weigh on the currency, making it even more difficult to achieve high-income country status, he said. declared.

Above all, China needs to increase household disposable income and address its demographic crisis, which requires a political and economic overhaul, Yi concluded. Given that today's China is even more opposed to economic reforms than it was when Deng Xiaoping launched his market-oriented reforms in 1978, rapid change is highly unlikely. The required transformation may take several decades or more.

Highlighting China's aging population, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni said last year that the country could become the world's largest retirement home.

Meanwhile, slowing Chinese growth, the housing crisis, high youth unemployment and US restrictions on key technologies have led to predictions of what is being called a lost decade of stagnation.

Anne Stevenson-Yang, a China expert and co-founder of J Capital Research, said earlier this month that erratic and irresponsible policies, excessive Communist Party control and broken reform promises had created a Chinese economy in an impasse, characterized by weak domestic consumer demand and slowing growth.

The root cause of China's economic problems is the Communist Party's tight grip, which is not going away, while its strategies focused on increasing industrial capacity and relying on exports are counterproductive, he said. she writes in an opinion piece in the New York Times.

Most economists have recommended that Chinese leaders loosen their grip on the private sector and promote more consumption, which would require government reform, which is unacceptable, she added.

